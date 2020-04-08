Spiritual leaders in the Wood River Valley have been moving sermons, shabbats and Sunday-school classes online in recent weeks due to the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Thanks to online streaming technologies, it has never been easier to church-hop.
Local congregations are keeping the faith during Holy Week by tuning in for their services and prayers—or, sermons from larger congregations elsewhere—and even curbside pick-ups of religious food and supplies.
Rev. John Moreland of Light on the Mountains Center for Spiritual Living has been offering online sermons for years, a practice that has now become more mainstream. When the virus threat began, Moreland sent word discouraging in-person attendance. Fifteen people showed up anyway, but his online attendance drew 95 households, the largest attendance he had ever seen.
“As people are taking several steps back from an active public life, they seem to be looking for a deeper experience to help them through,” Moreland said.
For Moreland, there are several worth exploring through the season ahead.
“The most obvious ones are the realization of freedom, rebirth and renewal, but it will be a while before we can fully experience these qualities as we struggle through this pandemic,” he said. “We all need to follow the call of our faith while, at the same time, heed the direction of science as a means to find our way through this pivotal time in history.”
The full archive of light on the Mountains services can be accessed at www.livestream.com/lightonthemountains.
Rabbi Cantor Robbi Sherwin of the Wood River Jewish Community moved to online Zoom services weeks ago, while remaining available for pastoral needs by email and telephone. She plans to hold an online Passover Seder meal on Friday, April 9, the third night of the holiday. Anyone who needs Passover supplies or food can contact Claudie Goldstein at claudie@wrjc.org.
Fr. Justin Brady of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Sun Valley has been live streaming weekend Holy Masses and Stations of the Cross using the Zoom platform and is available for pastoral calls and essential appointments. Holy Confession can be requested via email at padrebrady@gmail.com. For emergencies call 208-867-7262.
Rev. Rob Gieselmann, interim priest at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley will be streaming services through Easter Day and beyond, using Facebook. On Palm Sunday there were palm branches outside the church for people to pick-up, in case they required a physical symbol of faith. In case you missed Palm Sunday, or any recently streamed St. Thomas services, you can catch up by going to: stthomassv.org/services/
Gieselmann said it is important to note that Easter is a season of 50 days, called The Great Fifty Days of Easter. St. Thomas plans to hold its Easter service and celebration the first Sunday they are able to gather together again. He’s eyeing early May. “At that service, we will hold a choral Eucharist, with the Flowering of the Cross and festival music and lots of joy,” he said.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Hailey also left out a box of palm fronds on the Bullion Street sidewalk for anyone to take on Palm Sunday.
“Palms are a symbol of our joyful submission to Jesus’ way of love as opposed to the Caesar’s way of empire,” said Rev. Lea Colvill. She will provide a Good Friday Montessori-based lesson for children and adults, an Easter Sunday digital sermon from her home, and an Easter Vigil recording of Trinity Wall Street’s Holy Vigil from last year. For details go to emmanuel.episcopalidaho.org for resources created around the nation and in the Wood River Valley.
Pastor Mark Inouye of the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood has also been compiling a growing series of Sunday services over the past few weeks and has plans to continue during the time of isolation during the time of coronavirus. They can be accessed at http://www.pcbw.org/
Inouye also has a volunteer team that has been shopping, providing meals, and giving encouragement to people who are unable to get out because they are sick or for other reasons.
“If there are those in the community who need help, please don’t hesitate to have them contact the church and we will be happy to see how we can help,” he said, by calling 208-726-5123.
