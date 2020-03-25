Anyone is challenged to keep up with the fast-changing situation regarding the COVID-19 virus, but people who don’t speak much English are especially hard-pressed to stay informed.
Community organizer Herbert Romero said he has been taking calls from key members in the Wood River Valley’s Hispanic community in an attempt to clarify public information about the coronavirus and dispel rumors.
“The immigrant community here is in a crisis right now, financially and health-wise, both the U.S. citizens and those who are undocumented,” Romero said.
He said many who do not speak English fluently rely on national or international Spanish language television stations such as Telemundo for information. Those people are likely not getting adequate local information, he said.
“People asked me last week if The Hunger Coalition is going to keep providing food,” he said. “I told them yes, and asked them to get this news out to other family members. They have been very concerned about whether landscapers or construction workers will be able to work, and exactly what the isolation orders mean.”
Romero said Blaine County locals are calling family members in Mexico, Peru, El Salvador and elsewhere to find out how the COVID-19 coronavirus is impacting them, while also trying to make sense of the situation in the Wood River Valley.
Blaine County has posted a Spanish language version of the COVID-19 isolation order that went into effect on March 23. It can be accessed at co.blaine.id.us/DocumentCenter/View/11091/SPANISH-Blaine-County-Self-Isolation-Order-3-20-2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Can the newspaper print a page in Spanish with all the new rules that we need to apply and distribute. It's so confusing these days for everyone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In