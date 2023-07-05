Following several years of drought conditions, anglers and fish alike are basking in the benefits brought to the entire ecosystem by the spring’s high water levels.
“I haven’t been this excited about fishing in the valley for a lot of years,” said Bradley Funkhouser, a guide with Picabo Anglers.
“First and foremost, fish need water,” said Mike Peterson, Regional Fisheries Manager with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “The high snowpack recharges the entire system. . . higher flows bring added nutrients because they reconnect the rivers to the flood plains.”
In turn, insect and plant productivity—in layman’s terms, fish food—increases across the floodplain, Peterson said, revitalizing old habitat and creating new.
“All the new large wood material piles up in certain spots and provides good fish habitat,” Peterson added.
Filling and opening new side channels is also a huge benefit for fish. Fish don’t have to fight the current in a small side channel, making it appealing rearing and spawning habitat, Peterson said. Some fish will emerge from the gravel and stay in the side channel of their birth for a year or two before exploring the main river.
Much of the work Cory McCaffrey has been doing in his role as river
program director for the Wood River Land Trust has been to expand and improve fish habitat. For fish, he describes side channels as a desirable place where they can go to hang out, relax, and reduce their stress levels by escaping from the swift waters of the main channel.
Exploring a stretch of the Big Wood near Star Bridge last Wednesday, McCaffrey said he was very encouraged by the “renewal of the wetlands” with added sediment and nutrients from the flood water.
There were new gravel bars covered in cottonwood seed, he described, “which creates interesting opportunities for plants as well.”
McCaffrey also noted a recharged aquifer, seeing places where the aquifer is pushing up or “subbing up” groundwater into above-ground pooling.
All these positive ecological impacts of the high water, he said “create more diversity in habitat—and increasing diversity makes the habitat more resilient to change.”
Funkhouser described the high river as a sort of “purge,” not unlike the cycle of renewal, nutrients and new life a wildfire can bring to a forest.
In any high flow year, the chances of survival for juvenile fish increases significantly, he said. And the hardest time for those newly spawned fish, he said, is making it through the first winter.
With a successful spawning season and summer presumably without drought conditions, anglers looking for bigger fish will fully reap the benefit of this year’s banner water year in about two to three years as this year’s thriving spawning class grows.
“The fish born this spring will likely benefit anglers in 2025, and beyond,” said Peterson.
Funkhouser said he’s hoping for a few years of consistency for his aquatic friends. Over the past several years, the fish have had some great water and a lot of terrible water, given drought conditions.
“What the fish need is for it to stay somewhat consistent, so the class of fish born now can reach their highest potential. They get halted by drought—it causes a rift in the population and health of the fish and the river.”
2021 was particularly difficult, Funkhouser said. He felt torn between reliance on his livelihood and acting in the best interests of the fish – and it’s his reverence for the fish that usually pulls hardest.
Picabo Anglers made the “tough call” in 2021 to stop fishing the Lower Lost River—one of their most consistent locations. The fish were visibly stressed, Funkhouser said, displaying darker colors and bugged-out eyes.
This year, anglers and guides have needed to wait a bit longer to fish the Big Wood River, but the experts agree that things are about to get really good in the next week or two.
Because the Big Wood and Lost River systems have not been very accessible thus far, Silver Creek has been more crowded than usual.
People may not enjoy the “eyesore” of other people, or like working harder to avoid being shoulder to shoulder with other anglers, Funkhouser said, but he wasn’t concerned about the extra pressure on the fish.
“It’s not necessarily a place that responds negatively to a high number of fishermen,” he said. “It’s a difficult fishery in general. The fish are very smart and the water is very clear.
“The creek seems to humble people, and that’s always a good thing.”
With the river level just starting to drop, the experts are just starting to assess just how this year’s peak flows have altered the system.
Ed Northen, a longtime member of Trout Unlimited Hemingway Chapter, noted that, while it appears the river moved things around in a way beneficial for the fish, it also didn’t rearrange things as drastically as in 2017. And, residential flooding wasn’t as bad as initially forecast, likely do to the cooler temperatures through May and June that kept snow melting at a slower pace.
Based on Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s population survey on the Big Wood every three years, Peterson said they’ve seen an abundance of fish in the Big Wood River in the past three surveys, but “Because of increasing numbers, we’ve seen a decrease in growth.”
It’s something the anglers and guides confirm from experience and anecdotally among their peers.
With extra mouths to feed and limited resources, Peterson said, “fish aren’t growing as well as they used to.”
The next survey will take place in the fall of 2024.
Over the next four or five years, Peterson said his department will be taking a close look at the Big Wood to better understand what is happening among the trout population, “and get a good handle on the age and growth and abundance in the system.”
Part of that will be public outreach towards developing, if deemed necessary, any strategies to keep things in balance. The strategy will factor in whether anglers want more fish or bigger fish, he said.
Funkhouser noted that when clients grumble about smaller fish, he reminds them they are helping train the little guys to be the next class of (more challenging) big guys.
To increase growth, Peterson said, options include improving habitat or removing some fish from the system. But he emphasized the complexity in analyzing all the potential factors which may be contributing to higher numbers and smaller fish.
For now, though, these expert anglers are very optimistic about a great summer and fall of fishing. Water temperatures should stay cooler, they said, and levels decent given there’s still snow to melt. That means the promise of great fishing into August, September and October. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In