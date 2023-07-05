23-05-31-silver-creek-opening-roland.jpg (copy)

High water on the Big Wood has sent many anglers to Silver Creek, seen here on opening day of the 2023 season in late May.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Following several years of drought conditions, anglers and fish alike are basking in the benefits brought to the entire ecosystem by the spring’s high water levels.

“I haven’t been this excited about fishing in the valley for a lot of years,” said Bradley Funkhouser, a guide with Picabo Anglers.

“First and foremost, fish need water,” said Mike Peterson, Regional Fisheries Manager with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “The high snowpack recharges the entire system. . . higher flows bring added nutrients because they reconnect the rivers to the flood plains.”

