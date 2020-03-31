It’s 9:30 a.m., a Monday, and all is quiet at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. The highway to the east is mostly empty, and the chairlifts on Bald Mountain sit idle in the distance.
At 10 a.m., cars begin to line up outside the emergency department. Nurses in disposable gowns come out from makeshift tents, clipboards in hand, to consult with patients through lowered windows. For a handful of people—those presenting with the most severe coronavirus symptoms, like high fever and labored breathing—swabs are inserted through the nose into the back of the throat, twirled and capped in secure tubes. The other patients are sent home, told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Earlier this month, Jesse Vanderhoof was one of several nurses working at St. Luke’s drive-thru testing site, administering COVID-19 tests to dozens of valley residents. Today, the 39-year-old is fighting for his life in a Boise intensive care unit.
Jesse’s wife, Emily Vanderhoof, called his progression of coronavirus symptoms “terrifying.”
It all began on Friday, March 20, she said, with congestion similar to a common cold. On Saturday, Jesse developed chills, severe body aches and a fever. On Monday, March 23, he took to the couch to rest.
“He was measuring his temperature, blood pressure and oxygen levels every few hours and treating his fever with Tylenol,” she said. “He was watching all of his vitals closely—as a nurse, he knew exactly what to look for.”
On Monday night, the couple took their dog for a short walk around the neighborhood, though Jesse was still in pain. Early Tuesday morning, around 4 a.m., he woke up Emily.
“I can’t do this anymore,” Jesse said. So Emily rushed her husband to the emergency department of the hospital where he worked, making sure he had his cell phone and charger with him.
Hours later, Jesse was life-flighted out of Ketchum to the intensive care unit at St. Luke’s Boise. He’d had a seizure and his symptoms worsened. Emily recalled watching the helicopter fly over their house in Hailey on its way to pick him up.
“The nurse taking care of him at Wood River let me know when he took off, so I looked north and I actually could see the helicopter fly over the mountain,” she said. “That was my last ‘goodbye’.”
---
Two days before Jesse Vanderhoof fell ill, St. Luke’s Wood River emergency room physician Brock Bemis, 41, tested positive for COVID-19. At first, his symptoms were subtle.
“I first noticed a lot of fatigue when I was out exercising a few weeks ago,” he said. “But I’d broken several ribs a few weeks before, so I just attributed that my shortness of breath to that injury. I didn’t think much of it. Then, I started feeling really beat during my night shifts. Within a day, I had a fever, couldn’t sleep, had lost my sense of taste and smell and started having respiratory symptoms. That’s when I immediately went into self-quarantine.”
This past Saturday, Bemis was cleared to return to work.
“It feels really good to be back. I was getting a little cabin fever,” he laughed.
One of Bemis’s former coworkers at a hospital in Kirkland, Wash.—one of COVID-19’s first beachheads in the U.S.—wasn’t so lucky.
“This guy is a young, healthy 40-something year old with no medical problems, and he had to be put on a ventilator in the ICU,” Bemis said. “My guess is that he took in a large viral load while treating patients. If you’re constantly exposed to coronavirus, your natural defenses are overwhelmed quickly.”
Bemis said that while COVID-19 can strike young and healthy individuals, it’s much more likely that those with underlying conditions will experience more severe symptoms.
“We know that people with asthma, for example, have a substantially higher death rate compared with the rest of the population—around 6 percent higher,” he said. “We also know that infection rates really seem to jump up when you hit 70.”
When coronavirus first tore across Blaine County in early March, Bemis said four out of seven E.R. doctors in Ketchum were knocked out—two with confirmed COVID-19 cases, the other two ordered into quarantine.
“Being part of St. Luke’s system, we’re very lucky that we got some great E.R. docs from Twin Falls and Boise to come help us out,” he said. “We were pretty maxed out earlier. Now, those of us who were out are coming back healthy and ready to go. We’re hopeful that we will have full [COVID] immunity, so we can move forward with less fear.”
---
Like Bemis, St. Luke’s emergency physician Brent Russell, 50, is looking forward to returning to the front lines of the Blaine County coronavirus outbreak.
“I’ve felt like a sidelined player in the middle of a big game,” said Russell, who plans to return to work on Wednesday. “I will most likely not be getting COVID again, and that’s a wonderful thing. I feel unafraid.”
Russell believes that he contracted coronavirus during the first week in March. By March 10, he said, he was “completely wiped out.”
“The fatigue didn’t make sense—I was like ‘God, why am I so tired?’” he recalled. “That following weekend, I developed a runny nose, cough and sore throat; then, a fever; then night sweats, shaking chills, body aches and shortness of breath. It was very fear-inducing, even though I knew I was not in critical condition.”
Russell said one reason he opted not to visit the E.R. was he didn’t want to overburden the system.
“St. Luke’s [Wood River] hasn’t admitted anyone with COVID because we lost so much of our staff from the initial wave of this that we couldn’t keep the hospital running,” he said.
But Blaine County has not seen its peak yet, he says.
“I’m assuming we are going to see a curve more like New York’s, because our infection rate is similar, so we’ll peak earlier—somewhere in a week to 10 days,” Russell said on Monday. “I think our white-knuckle moments are still to come.”
There is one advantage to living in Blaine County, though, according to the doctor.
“One positive thing is that even though we have an astronomically high infection rate, we are able to isolate better than New York City—we have a lot of open space, and we’re not living in such close quarters,” he said. “Overall, I am proud of everyone in the community for their social-distancing efforts.”
---
Less than a day after he landed in Boise, Jesse was listed in critical condition, intubated and placed on a ventilator. The next day, his COVID-19 test results came back positive—sending Emily into a strict quarantine at home, two and a half hours from her husband.
“It’s tough to accept that you can’t be there to experience the good and bad, that you only get two minutes with your loved one on FaceTime every now and then,” she said. “The part that I can’t get over is that Jesse’s by himself, alone, in Boise.”
On Friday, March 27, Emily shared a photo of her husband in the hospital with an accompanying message.
“This is what COVID-19 looks like,” she wrote on Facebook. “There are no words for this. He is one of the helpers. He was helping.”
The post received over 1,000 shares as of Tuesday.
“He’s going to be mad when he sees that photo on Facebook, but I felt like I had to tell people this is so serious—it affects anybody,” Emily told the Idaho Mountain Express on Monday. “This is not the flu. It’s real, it’s scary, and young and healthy people are not immune to it.”
But encouraging news began to pour in last week. Jesse, though still heavily sedated and intubated, began to stabilize. His lungs and vitals improved. As Emily settled into a new routine of conference calls with nurses and doctors starting around 6 a.m. every day, she heard that Jesse was able to briefly open his eyes, wiggle his toes on command and nod “yes” and “no” to questions.
On Tuesday morning, Emily got the call that Jesse no longer required mechanical ventilation and would have his tracheal tube removed. He’d be breathing on his own once more.
“He’s going to pull through,” she said with a laugh. “He has no choice.”
