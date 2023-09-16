The first of two public hearings on the consideration of the proposed Quigley Ranch Subdivision is set for on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.
The meeting of the Blaine County commissioners is scheduled for two parts, with a continuation on Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
If approved, the new development would be built to the east of the existing Quigley Farm neighborhood just outside the Hailey city limits in Quigley Canyon. The applicant, listed as Quigley Farm and Conservation Community LLC, is seeking to subdivide 566.7 acres into 24 lots through a Simple Planned Unit Development (PUD) agreement.
The majority of the property is located within the Wood River Land Trust’s 1,278-acre conservation easement, which encompasses property owned by the applicant.
The latest subdivision design calls for the 24 lots—ranging in size from 1.04 acres to 2.01 acres—to be clustered in three groups of eight lots accessed by three private roads ending cul-de-sacs, each referred to as a “pod” in the application.
All 24 of the lots are now located on the south side of Quigley Road, representing one of the most significant changes from the previous application. Before, six larger “hillside” lots were proposed for the north side of the road.
The proposal has undergone a number of changes since August 18, 2022, when the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 1 against approval, recommending the board deny the application.
Lengthy staff reports detail the numerous considerations behind the Commission’s reason for denial under an overarching conclusion that road use around the new homes and the larger lot sizes did not align with aspects of the county’s Comprehensive Plan.
Following the four public hearings held by the P&Z Commission over the summer of 2022, the Board of Commissioners held public hearings on the application on Nov. 29, 2022, and March 1, 2023, without reaching any decisions.
During the March 1 hearing, the applicant requested a mediation session following the public comment period but before the board began deliberations.
On April 24, Judge Mark Ingram presided over a mediation attended by Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, the applicant team, county Land Use staff, and the Blaine County Civil Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.
Quigley Canyon is a popular area for recreation, used extensively for dog-walking, hiking, biking, hunting, snowmobiling, and Nordic skiing, as well as all types of vehicles.
The public opposition to the project has been loud, detailed in hundreds of written comments available on the county’s website, public attendance at the prior hearings, and the formation of a “Save Quigley” group.
In addition to safety, traffic, access and aesthetic concerns related to recreation, opponents of the development have pointed to impacts on wildlife and big-game migratory routes through the canyon. Many people have expressed concern about wildfire risk and the applicant’s proposal to relocate a portion of Quigley Road and pave about a mile of it starting at the Buttercup Trailhead. Others have focused on potential hydrological impacts to an already-stressed water system.
When the commission voted to deny the application in 2022, it did provide a list of conditions the applicant could meet for the board to consider approval.
In addition to removing the larger lots from the north side of the road to the floor of the canyon, “The lots and the spacing between each “pod” has shrunk in size to create a similar footprint not to extend beyond the initial proposed eastern development boundary within Quigley Canyon,” according to the Sept. 11 staff report.
When the plan included the hillside lots, the applicant had requested to rezone a strip of land from “mountain overlay” to residential.
According to the notes made public from the April 24 mediation, “Throughout the mediation, concerns and suggestions regarding the application were discussed. The main areas of concern that were discussed were: wildfire, efficient use of the land, open space, wildlife, recreation, water, and disturbance to sensitive terrain and natural features.”
The Sept. 11 staff report states that “the applicant has revised their preliminary plat with the intention of mitigating these concerns and meeting the design standards. The developer moved the six lots from the base of the adjacent hillside to the valley floor road to mitigate for the P&Z and public concerns of: wildfire in the urban interface, wintering wildlife habitat, the reduction of the six proposed driveways for traffic-safety concerns, and the encroachment on hillside to maintain the vegetative integrity and aesthetic value.”
While the subdivision proposal is not located within the city of Hailey, it is in the Area of Impact.
The Hailey City Council on July 11, 2022, unanimously approved a letter addressed to the Board of Blaine County Commissioners expressing support for the new subdivision.
While a previous draft of the letter, also dated July 11, expressed more concern about the project in general and specifically about parking, paving, and retaining public access, the revised version ultimately voted on commended the applicant for “providing this [gravel] parking area to better serve the various users of the canyon" and finding that the project "supports public access."
“We have reviewed the proposal before Blaine County, and we support the application, proposed density and site plan, as it is consistent with the 2017 Quigley Farms Annexation Agreement,” Burke wrote in the revised July 2022 letter.
Community Development Director Robyn Davis explained at that time the catalyst of the letter revision “really boiled down to the annexation agreement.”
In a letter to the county dated August 26, 2023, Alec Nakamura wrote, “Land owners have the right to develop their property—but only in ways that are appropriate and consistent with local zoning and land-use plans. Even with the removal of the hillside lots, this application fails to meet many of the criteria set forth in the County’s Comprehensive Plan and zoning codes.
"Quigley Canyon is an area designated by the County itself as inappropriate for development, due to its wildlife and recreational importance. Twenty four one-acre lots is not what anyone would consider a strictly regulated addition to some of the last available and contiguous open space on the valley floor. . . There is a different future for Quigley—one that serves our community and not a development company and 24 individual homeowners.”
