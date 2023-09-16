Quigley Road; general cutline

Quigley Ranch subdivision would sit in Quigley Canyon, seen here from Quigley Road in July 2022.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The first of two public hearings on the consideration of the proposed Quigley Ranch Subdivision is set for on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.

The meeting of the Blaine County commissioners is scheduled for two parts, with a continuation on Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

If approved, the new development would be built to the east of the existing Quigley Farm neighborhood just outside the Hailey city limits in Quigley Canyon. The applicant, listed as Quigley Farm and Conservation Community LLC, is seeking to subdivide 566.7 acres into 24 lots through a Simple Planned Unit Development (PUD) agreement.

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments