Central District Health, which includes Valley, Boise, Ada and Elmore counties, is asking anyone who has recently traveled to Blaine County in the past two weeks to shelter in place after three Ada County residents and one Valley County resident tested positive for COVID-19 following travel and time spent in Blaine County.
This is only a recommendation and not a mandate, the health district said on March 22. But, it’s asking those who have been in the Blaine County area from March 8 onward to stay home and avoid close contact with any-one for 14 days after their potential exposure date.
“We all have a personal responsibility to do the right thing to protect ourselves, our community and the entire state of Idaho,” Central District Health Director Russ Duke said in a statement.
Within Central District Health there have been 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, four of which confirmed recent travel to Blaine County.
Within the South Central Public Health District, which is composed of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties, Blaine County was reporting 36 COVID-19 cases as of noon Tuesday and Cassia and Twin Falls counties were each reporting one case. According to the Health District, 14 of the cases within the district are of health care workers, including at least two emergency department doctors from St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.
In interviews, both doctors said they believe they contracted the virus outside of the hospital. In response to multiple inquiries by the Idaho Mountain Express, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek would not disclose whether the other 12 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the virus work at the Ketchum hospital.
When the South Central Health District has more than one positive test coming from the same place, investigators will look into the possibility that the virus spread from that location, health district spokeswoman Brianna Bodily told the Idaho Mountain Express.
“If there is a threat to the public we will release the name of that organization, business, event, or location that these positives are [coming] from,” Bodily said.
As of Tuesday, no organization—including St. Luke’s Wood River—or event had been released to the public.
Dr. Terry O’Connor, another emergency department physician at St. Luke’s and emergency medical service director for Blaine County, spoke about the situation in the Wood River Valley through a podcast, “Cloudbase Mayhem.”
According to O’Connor, health care workers began seeing the COVID-19 threat grow in a two-day window, between when the first case reported in Idaho on Friday, March 13, and the following day.
“We all saw the writing on the wall,” O’Connor said in the podcast, created by Blaine County local Gavin McClurg. “But the scale and speed that it escalated I think surpassed much of our expectations.”
While Prudek has said that one of the benefits of being a part of a larger health system is sharing equipment, resources and staff, O’Connor says that nationwide, there is a lack of ventilators, beds and personal protective equipment, or PPE. Depending on how many times a doctor may have to interact with a patient, whether positively tested or not, multiple PPE sets might be used. Because of those scenarios, O’Connor said, it’s difficult to determine how long those resources will last.
In addition, the best thing people can do to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus or of spreading the virus is to stay home, maintain social distancing and wash hands consistently.
“This concept of taking away people’s freedoms and not allowing them to socialize and be with their family, it’s just a real foreign concept for people, but it’s the only thing we have in this fight right now,” O’Connor said.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Wood River had administered 530 COVID-19 tests, according to Prudek, and on average, 80 vehicles had made their way through the drive-thru test tent at the hospital’s Ketchum facility since the tent was set up last week. As of Tuesday, Prudek said, there were no shortages of equipment or supplies and the supply chain is checked multiple times a day. In addition, St. Luke’s was reporting no shortage of staff, which includes physicians, nurses and administrators.
