Friends and family gathered at a funeral mass Thursday to remember a 21-year-old Hailey woman who died on Aug. 11 following a two-car collision in Blaine County.
Guadalupe “Lupita” Colis Ruiz, 21, died on Aug. 11 at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, four days after she was involved in a car crash south of Bellevue.
According to a report from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Colis Ruiz was driving north around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 when her sedan crossed the fog line for an unknown reason near the intersection of Pero Road and state Highway 75.
Colis Ruiz overcorrected, crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2007 Toyota Tundra truck, hitting the truck on its passenger side. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff’s office said.
Colis Ruiz was first taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum and was later transported by helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, where she was listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both the driver of the truck and his passenger were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash blocked off both lanes on state Highway 75 for about 90 minutes as crews cleared away debris.
According to previous reporting by the Express, a two-car collision near the same intersection left five people injured and one dead in May 2018. Two people also died in a crash in the same stretch of highway between Pero Road and Gannett Road in June 2021.
In both instances, the victims were traveling in vehicles that veered into opposite-lane traffic for unknown reasons, the sheriff’s office reported. ￼
