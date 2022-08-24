Friends and family gathered at a funeral mass Thursday to remember a 21-year-old Hailey woman who died on Aug. 11 following a two-car collision in Blaine County.

Guadalupe “Lupita” Colis Ruiz, 21, died on Aug. 11 at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, four days after she was involved in a car crash south of Bellevue.

According to a report from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Colis Ruiz was driving north around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 when her sedan crossed the fog line for an unknown reason near the intersection of Pero Road and state Highway 75.

