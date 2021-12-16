The Hailey City Council on Monday unanimously voted to reinstate two P&Z commissioners for three-year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2024, as recommended by Mayor Martha Burke.
Terms for the seats held by Dustin Stone and Owen Scanlon both expire at the end of this month. Stone completed two years of the three-year term vacated by current City Councilman Sam Linnet, while Scanlon finished out his entire term.
Scanlon, a project architect with McLaughlin & Associates, has served as a commissioner since 2006, completing four full terms on the P&Z. Stone completed a 20-year career in the military prior to being appointed by Burke to the P&Z in January 2020.
The P&Z seats held by Janet Fugate and Dan Smith will expire on Dec. 31, 2022; Richard Pogue's will expire the following year.
