The Silvercreek Living assisted-living and memory-care facility in Hailey has been sequestering its 21 elderly residents since March 11, restricting all visits other than for end-of-life hospice care and essential healthcare personnel.
The facility has also implemented a 14-day quarantine for any new residents. Caregivers serving these new residents must wear masks, gowns and gloves to limit possible transmission within the campus.
Yet personal protection equipment supplies can be hard to come by, Silvercreek Living co-owner Justin Yarmark said.
“Everyone is competing now for facemasks, gowns and gloves,” Yarmark said. “The few facemasks that we have are treated like gold. We recycle them. Gone are the days when you just throw away gloves and burn through them. There are times when instead of using them, we use proper hand-washing hygiene.”
Yarmark said Silvercreek residents are relying on Facetime and other technologies to communicate with loved ones or are standing beside windows for live visits.
“This is a challenging time and we’re doing the best that we can,” he said. “We’re open for business. We have no other choice but to make sure everyone is safe, happy and healthy.”
Yarmark, whose company owns 10 eldercare facilities in Texas and Idaho, said he was put on high alert when in March an eldercare facility in Kirkland County, Wash., was linked to 37 coronavirus deaths.
“There are no COVID-19 confirmed cases at Silvercreek,” he said. “We’re following a strict set of protocols and precautions laid out by the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and Idaho Health and Welfare to avoid any virus transmission inside or within our buildings and campus.”
Yarmark, who spoke from Texas, said two residents and three staff members at Silvercreek have been tested so far for the coronavirus. All have come back negative.
“Its been hard to get tests, so we’re kind of flying blind,” Yarmark said. “There can be many reasons for an elderly person to have a cough or a fever. And our staff is just as important. The caregivers who work for us no longer have childcare, which is very difficult for them.”
With all group activities and community dining cancelled for now, Silvercreek is relying on active screening of residents and healthcare professionals for fever and respiratory symptoms.
“We do temperature checks and visible screening of potential symptoms before anyone is allowed to enter the buildings and of all our residents twice a day,” Yarmark said. “All employees with temperatures of 100 degrees or greater are sent home or not allowed inside the building. Residents with a temp of 100 or greater are quarantined to their rooms.”
Yarmark said Silvercreek has implemented “enhanced” disinfection protocols and increased daily cleaning schedules with EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant of all commonly touched environmental surfaces to decrease environmental contamination.
Daily staff meetings are held on the proper use of face masks, gowns and eye protection. Training programs are held on how to disinfect, protect and preserve valuable N95 masks and other key PPE equipment.
“We are prepared to self-report to the Department of Health and Welfare any employees and residents that are suspected of COVID-19 infections and send them for testing and follow-up appropriately as required,” Yarmark said.
After one month of isolation protocols, Yarmark said, the ordeal may have only just begun.
“We are prepared for months and months of this,” he said.
The Cove of Cascadia, a skilled nursing facility in Bellevue formerly known as Bell Mountain Village and Care Center, could not be reached for comment on its current procedures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In