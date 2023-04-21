Luis Campos, Alliance of Idaho (copy)

Attorney Luis Campos sits with Alliance staffer Cristina Romero at the nonprofits offices in Bellevue. Campos helps represent asylum seekers at any given time for The Alliance of Idaho.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Alliance of Idaho will present education and advocacy programs this summer to inform foreign nationals, undocumented persons and those seeking asylum status of their rights under the U.S. Constitution.

These efforts follow what Alliance Legal Director Luis Campos described as an “explosion” of cases in the region involving immigrants seeking options for legal long-term residency in the U.S.

“For this region of Idaho and Utah, there are currently 20,000 removal cases on the docket, including many asylum cases, and only three judges,” Campos said. “That is an indication of the explosion of people into the region, including our valley.”

