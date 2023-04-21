The Alliance of Idaho will present education and advocacy programs this summer to inform foreign nationals, undocumented persons and those seeking asylum status of their rights under the U.S. Constitution.
These efforts follow what Alliance Legal Director Luis Campos described as an “explosion” of cases in the region involving immigrants seeking options for legal long-term residency in the U.S.
“For this region of Idaho and Utah, there are currently 20,000 removal cases on the docket, including many asylum cases, and only three judges,” Campos said. “That is an indication of the explosion of people into the region, including our valley.”
Removal cases require a person to use the courts to defend against deportation.
Campos’ principal duty at the Bellevue-based nonprofit is to represent clients in asylum proceedings. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees defines asylum in the U.S. as “a form of protection which allows an individual to remain in the United States instead of being removed (deported) to a country where he or she fears persecution or harm.”
Campos recently moved to the Wood River Valley full-time from Texas to cover an increased Alliance workload. He said the organization is currently representing 25 clients seeking asylum, a process guaranteed by law but fraught with challenges. Some immigrants are leaving behind perilous circumstances and abandoning their homes and property in hopes of finding new lives, he said.
In mid-January, a judge in the Salt Lake City immigration court granted an Alliance asylum application for a Peruvian client who fled violence inflicted on him by the Shining Path, which the U.S. government has called a “narco-terrorist organization.” Later that month, The Alliance secured another “favorable outcome” for a Peruvian client who had fled persecution by the state’s national armed forces, which is currently implicated in allegations of “collaborating with illicit narcotics groups in Peru,” Campos said.
“Since then, we have an additional five asylum cases, and they are coming in more regularly,” Campos told the Express this week.
The Alliance and The Advocates, a Hailey nonprofit organization that provides assistance and housing for those affected by domestic violence, have reported that some of their clients are likely victims of labor and sex trafficking.
Campos described human trafficking (for labor or sex) as distinct from human smuggling, in which people are illegally and secretly brought into the U.S.
“Human trafficking is exploitation,” Campos said. “It always involves a lack of proper consent by the victim. Sex trafficking would involve involuntary and coerced activities against the victim, similarly for labor trafficking.”
Campos said the perpetrators may force victims into unlawful and unwanted sexual and work activities, often under a false pretext.
“They say, ‘We will get you to the U.S., but you will have to do X, Y and Z.’ But the individual is often not told up front what will be required when they get there,” he said. “We know that sex trafficking exists in Idaho because the Department of Homeland Security has agents addressing this.”
Campos told the Express that he has reason to believe that some of his clients and potential clients are human-trafficking victims.
“I will hear things that perhaps involve either labor or sexual trafficking,” Campos said. “As I try to probe deeper, there will be push back because there is fear. These are people who are in a vulnerable position and are unfamiliar with the American system of law. As much as we try to inform them of their rights, they are reluctant to talk about these issues.”
Campos’ duties this summer will include rolling out education and advocacy programs that will focus on the rights of individuals residing in the valley under precarious circumstances. He is developing “Know Your Rights” programs, which will include presentations on how to check in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as instructed by border officers when immigrants are released into the U.S. The programs will also provide instruction on how to conduct oneself with ICE officers during encounters and how to deal with routine traffic stops.
“It’s important for them to know their rights,” Campos said.
These programs are geared toward foreign nationals who are going through an asylum process or in the process of having a family member petition for them, including someone who is undocumented and is in process to gain status in the U.S, Campos said. He said an example of rights advocacy would be to provide details on work status.
“In this context, it could be an individual who has applied for asylum,” Campos said. “They still might not have approval of the application but are allowed to work after a specific period of time. That person could be considered undocumented because they don’t have a visa but has authorization to work.”
Campos said The Alliance plans to present several “Know Your Rights” events in the community this summer, as well as cultural programs for younger people. These will include youth writing and art competitions with themes of immigration and identity.
“We expect many participants will be high school students who have family members who have gone through the immigration process or have family members who have been touched by immigration,” Campos said. “These outreach efforts will also address labor and sex trafficking issues.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In