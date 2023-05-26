Groundbreaking

Blaine County School District representatives join with ARCH on May 24 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new staff housing unit on Bullion Street.

 Photo by Erin Roberts/Lasso Photo Co.

Ground broke on Wednesday at the vacant lot next to the Blaine County School District’s administrative offices in preparation for a first-of-its-kind staff housing project.

Superintendent Jim Foudy praised the unique and growing partnership between the school district and the nonprofit developer ARCH Community Housing Trust. “This is just the beginning,” he said, with two more projects already in the works.

The two-story apartment building with four three-bedroom units and a one-story detached studio unit at 128 West Bullion St. should be ready for teachers or other school district employees to move in at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, said School Board Trustee Dan Turner.

