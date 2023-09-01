Greenhorn project on the 'home' stretch
Express photo by Willy Cook

Crane crews flew in the first of eight prefabricated homes earmarked for local first responders at the Greenhorn Fire Station on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The total cost of approximately $3.2 million is being funded through the city of Sun Valley, the North Blaine County Fire District, federal American Rescue Plan Act funds from Blaine County, and private contributions. Once completed, the site will include six two-bedroom, two-bathroom homes and two one-bedroom, one-bathroom homes.

