Environmental Resource Center Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux is Blaine County’s newest county commissioner.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little picked the Wood River Valley native to fill the seat vacated by the late Dick Fosbury Thursday morning. Mollineaux, a registered Democrat, will represent southern Blaine County for the remainder of Fosbury’s term, which ends Nov. 30, 2024.
Per Idaho Code, Little selected Mollineaux from three candidates submitted by the Blaine County Democratic Party to replace Fosbury, who was also a Democrat. Little picked Mollineaux over Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman and Blaine County Human Resources Generalist Justin Highhouse.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In