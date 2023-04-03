Blaine County Commissioner and Olympic gold medalist Dick Fosbury, who passed away on March 12 after a recurrence of lymphoma, was honored by Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday with a gubernatorial proclamation establishing March 27 as "Richard 'Dick' Fosbury Day."
Fosbury—a longtime resident of the Bellevue Triangle in southern Blaine County—was in the middle of his second term as a Blaine County commissioner as a Democrat.
According to the governor's Twitter account, Little called Fosbury "a brilliant athlete and Olympian who tirelessly served the people of the Wood River Valley for over two decades."
The proclamation highlighted Fosbury's accomplishments in the Olympic high jump, and his dedication to high school and collegiate sports. The governor also lauded Fosbury's career in county government and his commitment to solving Blaine County's housing issues.
The proclamation text reads:
WHEREAS, Richard (Dick) Fosbury was born on March 6, 1947, and raised in Medford, Oregon. He attended Oregon State University, earning a civil engineering technology degree. Dick passed away on March 12, 2023; and
WHEREAS, Dick was an American high jumper who is considered one of the most influential athletes in the history of track and field. Dick became an Olympic gold medal winner at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, breaking the former Olympic record; and
WHEREAS, Dick revolutionized the high jump with a “back-first” technique now known as the Fosbury Flop. The method is used almost exclusively by high jump athletes today; and
WHEREAS, Dick was a legendary athlete. The International Olympic Museum has a special section dedicated to Dick and the Fosbury Flop. He is in the United States Olympic, United States National Track and Field, and World Sports Humanitarian halls of fame; and
WHEREAS, considered one of the most influential athletes in the history of track and field, Dick served as vice president of the Olympians Association for 12 years and as president of the World Olympians Association for four years; and
WHEREAS, Dick moved to Ketchum, Idaho, in 1977, cofounding Galena Engineering. He served 25 years as engineer for the City of Ketchum and five years on Blaine County’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Dick also coached track and field athletes at Wood River High School; and
WHEREAS, Dick was a committed friend to Idaho State University and its students and alumni. His contributions to the university are numerous, including the creation of a summer camp on the university’s campus where he and other Olympians would work with Bengal staff to support young track athletes. Additionally, Dick has been instrumental in promoting the sport of track and field at Idaho State University. He has served as a mentor and friend to alumni and coaches at Idaho State University for decades, making him a true ambassador of the university; and
WHEREAS, Dick served for more than 20 years as chairman of Simplot Games and leader of the Simplot Games/Dick Fosbury Track Camp, bringing the spirit of Olympism to Pocatello, Idaho, and inviting many of his Olympian friends to join him in his beloved state. With his remarkable energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to high school athletes, he elevated the events and inspired participants from across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Mexico to improve their performance in athletics and in life; and
WHEREAS, Dick successfully ran for Blaine County Commission’s District 1 seat in 2018 to tackle affordable housing and the restoration of the Big Wood River. He was reelected in 2020 and was in the middle of his second term, serving as chairman, at the time of his passing; and
WHEREAS, Dick Fosbury is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury, and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps and Kristi Thompson;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, BRAD LITTLE, Governor of the State of Idaho, do hereby proclaim March 27, 2023 to be RICHARD (DICK) FOSBURY DAY in Idaho, and I encourage Idaho citizens to recognize this special observance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In