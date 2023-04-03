Blaine County Commissioner and Olympic gold medalist Dick Fosbury, who passed away on March 12 after a recurrence of lymphoma, was honored by Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday with a gubernatorial proclamation establishing March 27 as "Richard 'Dick' Fosbury Day."

Fosbury—a longtime resident of the Bellevue Triangle in southern Blaine County—was in the middle of his second term as a Blaine County commissioner as a Democrat.

According to the governor's Twitter account, Little called Fosbury "a brilliant athlete and Olympian who tirelessly served the people of the Wood River Valley for over two decades."

The proclamation highlighted Fosbury's accomplishments in the Olympic high jump, and his dedication to high school and collegiate sports. The governor also lauded Fosbury's career in county government and his commitment to solving Blaine County's housing issues.

The proclamation text reads:

WHEREAS, Richard (Dick) Fosbury was born on March 6, 1947, and raised in Medford, Oregon. He attended Oregon State University, earning a civil engineering technology degree. Dick passed away on March 12, 2023; and

