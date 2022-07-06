A fundraising campaign run jointly by the North Blaine County Fire District and the SPUR Foundation has set a fundraising goal of $2.75 million to construct much-needed firefighter housing units at the Greenhorn Fire Station in mid-Valley.
“The lack of affordable workforce housing has made recruiting emergency responders very difficult,” Jed Gray, chairman of the Fire District’s Board of Commissioners Jed Gray, said in statement Monday. “Now, due to population growth, increases in emergency calls and a number of retirements on the horizon, addressing the housing needs of firefighters and paramedics is an urgent matter.”
The total cost of the project is estimated at $3.2 million. The Fire District tapped the SPUR Foundation, a local nonprofit, as a partner after becoming “inspired,” by the community’s effort to raise money to purchase the Warm Springs Preserve, according to a press release.
“Members of our community are acutely aware of our local housing crisis and concerned about its consequences to essential services. People want to be a part of solutions,” said Sally Gillespie, executive director of the SPUR Foundation. “This is a fantastic opportunity in terms of community benefit, cost efficiency, and quick turnaround to see results.”
Currently, there are six housing units at the site. Earlier this year, the Fire District reached an agreement with the Idaho Department of Transportation to lease 2.3 acres of land directly adjacent to the site in order to construct eight new units. Six of those units will be two-bedroom, two-bath units, while two will be one-bedroom, one-bath residences.
The Greenhorn Station serves Gimlet, Ohio Gulch, Triumph and other mid-Valley communities. The North Blaine County Fire District, formerly known as the Ketchum Rural Fire District, is run and staffed completely by the Sun Valley Fire Department. Four of the prefabricated units could be placed and filled before the end of the calendar year, if all goes according to plan.
Donations can be made on SPUR’s website, spurfoundation.org, via credit card, or by check made payable to “SPUR Community Foundation,” with “Greenhorn Housing” noted in the memo field and sent to P.O. Box 6184, Ketchum, ID, 83340.
For more information, contact SPUR at 208-450-2600 or call Gray at 208-720-0575. ￼
