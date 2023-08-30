lidar map museum

Cartographer Dan Coe created the lidar-derived map of the Big Wood River displayed at The Community Library’s new Wood River Museum of History and Culture.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Utilizing for the first time a green laser technology capable of mapping underwater terrain, the Blaine County Commissioners voted to fund a new lidar – light detection and ranging – survey of the Big Wood River basin.

The county is contracting with the NV5 Geospatial Technology company to fly over the valley in October and use the green “topobathymetric lidar to seamlessly map stream channel morphology, floodplain topography, habitat connectivity, and riparian vegetation with unprecedented detail,” according to the company’s website. “This technology has advanced our ability to comprehensively map dynamic floodplains to guide inundation modeling; dam and canal infrastructure evaluations; and river and watershed restoration efforts.”

Blaine County Disaster Services Manager Chris Corwin has been pushing for the funding and mapping project from the beginning of the high water event in the spring.

This relative elevation model (REM) of the Big Wood River was featured on the cover of the 2020 Big Wood River Atlas. It was created using lidar-derived data, which was collected in 2017 using lasers projected to the ground from an airplane.

