This relative elevation model (REM) of the Big Wood River was featured on the cover of the 2020 Big Wood River Atlas. It was created using lidar-derived data, which was collected in 2017 using lasers projected to the ground from an airplane.
Utilizing for the first time a green laser technology capable of mapping underwater terrain, the Blaine County Commissioners voted to fund a new lidar – light detection and ranging – survey of the Big Wood River basin.
The county is contracting with the NV5 Geospatial Technology company to fly over the valley in October and use the green “topobathymetric lidar to seamlessly map stream channel morphology, floodplain topography, habitat connectivity, and riparian vegetation with unprecedented detail,” according to the company’s website. “This technology has advanced our ability to comprehensively map dynamic floodplains to guide inundation modeling; dam and canal infrastructure evaluations; and river and watershed restoration efforts.”
Blaine County Disaster Services Manager Chris Corwin has been pushing for the funding and mapping project from the beginning of the high water event in the spring.
While the county funded a red lidar mapping in 2017, Corwin described, the technology is limited in that the laser does not penetrate water. Corwin had requested green lidar in 2017, which is about three times the cost of red. “I would have loved green, but it wasn’t financially feasible.”
This year, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were available to cover the bulk ($88,000) of the total $138,000 cost, with the flood control district contributing $30,000, the Wood River Land Trust and Project Big Wood each chipping in $10,000.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, funded another lidar survey in 2015, Corwin said, which they used to update their flood insurance rate maps.
After the high river event in 2017, Corwin said the lidar data was able to show how the river changed and where land had both eroded and accumulated. Now the 2023 data will be able to be compared to the 2017 data.
Corwin said the data provided by the new mapping project will be beneficial to the county for a wide range of uses, a key one being the updating existing maps with more accurate elevations and thus enabling more accurate flood predictions.
“From an emergency management standpoint,” Corwin said, “it’s great for flood mapping.”
The massive amount of raw data collected also becomes part of a public database available at the Idaho Lidar Consortium and can be used by anyone, from artists and cartographers to insurance agencies, engineers, builders and architects.
“This information can be used to help create super accurate maps,” Corwin said, by detailing the depth of every pool and channel across the river system, which can “create the most accurate flood predictions possible. . . When we do flood modeling we can get a much better picture of water carrying capacity.”
The data can also help mitigate flooding impacts, Corwin noted, giving the county better information on prioritizing flood mitigation projects and thus reducing damage from potential flooding to roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.
This data is key in determining risk, and, for insurance purposes, who legitimately needs flood insurance and who doesn’t, he said.
Corwin said as FEMA updates their maps, they are moving away from the terminology and theory of a “100-year floodplain,” considering, for example, the Wood River Valley had three events which would have been “100-year” events in the span of 17 years (2006, 2017, 2023).
FEMA is now identifying flood prone areas as “Special Flood Hazard Areas,” and designated as zones with a “1% chance of flooding in any given year and a one in four chance of flooding during a 30-year mortgage.”
“Flood insurance is mandatory in these areas, and floodplain management regulations must be enforced,” FEMA regulations state
While flooding always has an element of unpredictability, “Ultimately we can create new inundation maps with the new data and get a better picture of where we should see flooding, and where we shouldn’t,” Corwin said. That matters a lot for people applying for a mortgage, he added.
While things like warm temperatures and log jams can create major variables, Corwin emphasized the better the data, the better planners can predict where the water might go.
Corwin gave the example of Gin Ridge Road in Gimlet, which saw flooding in the spring but hadn’t in 2017. “Log jams pushed water in a new direction, causing water to go in areas where it hadn’t before.”
China Gardens in Hailey may be designated as a flood zone in new maps, Corwin said, “based on what was found in the lidar data, which looks not only at topography but how much water is coming in and how frequently.”
It is also valuable for any kind of planning related to the river, Corwin noted, whether in conservation and restoration projects, bolstering fish habitat, or identifying favorable locations for a kayak park.
In 2019, several organizations collaborated to fund a green laser lidar mapping of the Boise River, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers using the data to develop a two-dimensional hydraulic model of water flows called the Boise River Management Tool (BRMT).
“With this tool, we will better anticipate how and where evolving hydraulics could lead to floods, damaged infrastructure, irrigation problems, degraded water quality, harmed aquatic life, and impacts on recreation and aesthetic beauty,” wrote Boise Flood Control District Chairman Bill Clayton in a 2020 op-ed in Idaho Business Review. “We will be positioned to design projects to repair and prevent bank erosion, gravel bar formation and sediment transport and accumulation. Users can use the BRMT to guide ‘flood-wise’ development of land and to prioritize projects that reduce flood risk.”
At an Aug. 2 presentation at the Regional History Museum, cartographer Dan Coe talked about the intersection between art and science in the use of lidar data.
Coe is the creator of the lidar-derived map of the Big Wood River, which greets visitors at the entry of The Community Library’s new Wood River Museum of History and Culture.
He talked about the many applications of the technology, from discovering Mayan ruins in Mexico to understanding how humans have influenced the geomorphology of the Mississippi River.
When Coe published a lidar-derived image of Oregon’s Willamette River Valley about five years ago, it told the story of 15,000 years of geologic history and “the largest flood that ever happened on the earth.”
Coe’s abstract image of the Willamette won numerous awards and took off as modern art, he said, becoming emblazoned on everything from posters to curtains to yoga pants.
The mapping technology can remove all buildings and man-made structures to give a “bare earth” picture of the landscape.
Corwin said the lidar flights will likely happen in mid- to late October, when the water levels are relatively low but before the snow falls. He said it takes about three months to process the data, with some of those new models and maps becoming available around January 2024. ￼
