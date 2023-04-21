Twelve prospective firefighters were put through their paces during live-fire testing at Ketchum’s Lewis Street training center on Saturday, April 16, a major step towards earning their Fire Fighter 1 certification—and answering calls throughout Blaine County.
Volunteers from five of the county’s seven fire departments are participating in this year’s Blaine County Fire Academy, Ketchum Fire Lt. and Lead Instructor Keith Potter told the Express. Last week, all of them passed their live-fire testing, which assesses skills combatting structure fires.
“These are just regular Joes,” Potter said. From ski tuners to city employees, trainees run the professional gamut. But, since Jan. 4, they’ve added two days a week of in-person training—and a full course worth of homework—to their workaday routines.
