A bill introduced in the Idaho Legislature and supported by Sun Valley Economic Development could offer an answer to a debate some municipalities in the region are facing on secondary residences commonly known as “mother-in-law apartments.”
The structures—formally known as accessory dwelling units, or ADUs—are secondary living units that can be attached to the primary structure, like an above-garage apartment, or detached, like a carriage house. ADUs are already permitted in all four Wood River Valley cities. But, SVED Executive Director Harry Griffith said the bill could stimulate debate that could lead to an increased housing supply in the valley through the expanded adoption of ADUs. Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey have all discussed their ADU policy in the past year.
Idaho House Bill 166—written by Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, and introduced in committee by Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue—would give private property owners the right to place ADUs on residential property. It is one of several bills in this legislative session that SVED is paying attention to because of the potential impact on the Wood River Valley.
“Accessory dwelling units are something we should be embracing, not something we should have guardrails against,” Burns said. “If somebody has the ability to rent a one-bedroom apartment above somebody else’s garage on a long-term basis, that’s going to free up an additional one-bedroom somewhere else.”
Griffith said SVED—a nonprofit organization that works to attract, retain and advocate for businesses—is supporting the bill “behind the scenes.” Because SVED is a nonprofit, it can’t engage in lobbying, but does work to encourage legislators to support bills that the organization deems positive for economic development, Griffith said. The difference, he said, is that SVED works in the background instead of on the chamber floor.
Burns said that if the bill were to pass—which he believes has a good chance of happening—it will shift the conversation to how to regulate ADUs, rather than whether to allow them. He said the square-footage, number of bedrooms, number of bathrooms and more could all be determined by individual cities.
In January, the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission discussed updating the city’s ADU policy, which city staff described as “rigid.” Under current rules, ADUs are only permitted on single-family lots, meaning owners of duplexes and townhomes can’t take advantage of them. Additionally, setbacks—a term for how far back from property boundaries a building must be—are determined by the height of the primary structure, not the ADU. That policy limits the space that homeowners have to work with when constructing secondary dwellings.
Burns said opponents of the bill have criticized it in part for the effect that increased density would have on city services. He said there is no reason for concern.
“When someone adds a bedroom and a bathroom onto their home, nobody bats an eye,” he said. “This is essentially the same, [in terms of] effect it has on the sewer system, for example.”
SVED weighs in on Idaho Launch, debt relief
HB 166 isn’t the only bill in the state Legislature—which is scheduled to conclude its session on March 24—that SVED is working on. Griffith said the organization is also paying attention to at least two other bills.
HB 24 is a proposal to expand the Idaho Launch program, which offers high school graduates a grant of $8,500 to pursue training in an in-demand career field. Burns is an advocate of that bill. It was passed by the House of Representatives and is now going before the Senate.
“That is a very, very, very, very, very good bill, and it should pass. It’s shameful it only passed with a one-vote margin in the House of Representatives,” Burns said. “Anytime we’re getting more kids to go on—whether that’s a four-year program, two-year program, certified apprenticeship, anything like that—that’s something that we should all be supporting.”
HB 84 would provide educational debt relief for nurses in rural areas, including nurses at Wood River Medical Center near Ketchum. Griffith said that providing debt relief for Wood River Valley employees and residents would have a positive effect on the economy.
With the legislative session scheduled to end later this month, votes on each of the bills are likely to occur soon, according to Burns. ￼
