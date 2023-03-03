A bill introduced in the Idaho Legislature and supported by Sun Valley Economic Development could offer an answer to a debate some municipalities in the region are facing on secondary residences commonly known as “mother-in-law apartments.”

The structures—formally known as accessory dwelling units, or ADUs—are secondary living units that can be attached to the primary structure, like an above-garage apartment, or detached, like a carriage house. ADUs are already permitted in all four Wood River Valley cities. But, SVED Executive Director Harry Griffith said the bill could stimulate debate that could lead to an increased housing supply in the valley through the expanded adoption of ADUs. Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey have all discussed their ADU policy in the past year.

Idaho House Bill 166—written by Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, and introduced in committee by Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue—would give private property owners the right to place ADUs on residential property. It is one of several bills in this legislative session that SVED is paying attention to because of the potential impact on the Wood River Valley.

