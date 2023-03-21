Amid this month’s unsurpassed avalanche activity and unstable snow conditions, the Idaho Central Mountain Rescue Group convened near Baker Creek on Thursday, March 16, for a large-scale field exercise putting textbook avalanche rescue strategies to the test.

The series of drills—which followed two shorter drill sessions in March—helped rescuers hone their search and excavation skills using transceivers, beacons, probes and shovels, according to Ketchum Fire Department Assistant Chief Seth Martin.

Participants also practiced moving avalanche victims over snow and into helicopters and ground ambulances, where medical personnel from St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center practiced their treatment protocols using simulated patient information relayed from the field.

23-03-17 avalanche training 3.jpg

Manuel Genswein of the Swiss Avalanche Institute leads search-and-rescue instruction near Baker Creek on Thursday, March 16.

