Amid this month’s unsurpassed avalanche activity and unstable snow conditions, the Idaho Central Mountain Rescue Group convened near Baker Creek on Thursday, March 16, for a large-scale field exercise putting textbook avalanche rescue strategies to the test.
The series of drills—which followed two shorter drill sessions in March—helped rescuers hone their search and excavation skills using transceivers, beacons, probes and shovels, according to Ketchum Fire Department Assistant Chief Seth Martin.
Participants also practiced moving avalanche victims over snow and into helicopters and ground ambulances, where medical personnel from St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center practiced their treatment protocols using simulated patient information relayed from the field.
While primarily organized by the Ketchum Fire Department, the Central Mountain Rescue Group is a collaboration of around 15 local EMS, police, search-and-rescue, and safety agencies, including Wood River Fire & Rescue, the Ketchum and Sun Valley Fire Departments, Sun Valley Ski Patrol, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Air St. Luke’s, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Sun Valley Heli Ski and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue.
Martin said participants got a chance to work with renowned snow-safety expert Manuel Genswein of the Swiss Avalanche Institute this season.
“Over the last 30 years, Manuel has trained professional rescue organizations in 32 countries and brought immeasurable knowledge and skill to these local training exercises,” Martin said.
Martin also thanked the Idaho Transportation Department for “making a special effort to plow the Baker Creek parking area” at 4 a.m. and the Blaine County Ambulance District for “providing extra funding for the flight time the training exercise required.”
Just a quick comment, speaking as a first responder, the title of your article was wrong as this was not a training exercise created to help first responders. It was specifically for Blaine County fire and emergency response personnel. The Wood River valley is blessed with a lot of first responder certified individuals; ski patrollers, river guides, etc. that have nothing to do with this exercise. All should be respected but the title of your article is very misleading and covers less than half of the individuals in our valley willing to step up and help when needed.
