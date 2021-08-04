In a budget hearing last month, the Hailey City Council agreed to pull about $100,000 from capital fund reserves to bankroll three new city staff positions—a full-time grant writer, full-time resiliency coordinator and a half-time city planning assistant.

The problem, City Treasurer Becky Stokes told the City Council, is that the city may not be able to recruit employees to fill those positions come fall. To reflect that reality, salaries in the general operations fund might need to be reduced to prorate them for the time spent searching.

“It’s really hard to find workers right now,” she said. “My guess is it would be several months before somebody is able to come in.”

That’s the case for public positions—indeed, for most jobs in most sectors—across the Wood River Valley as housing prices remain high and availability scant, officials say.

Take the Hailey Police Department. It currently has two jobs posted on a state board law enforcement positions, advertising pay from $59,280 to $65,520 per year. “Every police department in the valley” seems to be advertising for patrol officers, Hailey Police Chief Steve England told the Express on Monday, but the openings remain unfilled.

“With the housing market spiking, it’s hard to find anyone willing to come up here,” England said. “You have people accepting jobs, then rescinding their offers.”

England acknowledged that competition with surrounding agencies is stiff. Blaine County Emergency Communications is hiring, too, he said, as well as the Sherriff’s Office, Sun Valley Police Department and Bellevue Marshal. To help retain officers who commute every day, he said he’s been looking at housing on their behalf, but with little luck.

One Hailey Police Department employee commutes from Buhl, for example—a three-hour round trip.

“We’ve just about exhausted every avenue of housing that we ever had. I cannot find a place for him,” England said. “We’ve completely wrung out the cloth there.”

England said soaring housing prices have created similar scenarios at several other agencies, including the Kootenai County and Ada County Sheriff’s Offices.

“I’m no economist, but we are all struggling with the same thing, trying to keep up with other departments,” he said.

The stark shortage has triggered debate about the causes of the local housing crunch as well as its potential cures.

In Hailey, the available housing inventory is so low that it is difficult to even pin down price trends—the small sample size skews market analysis, according to the Bob Crosby, government affairs director for the Sun Valley Board of Realtors.

One way to gauge the health of a market is to use “months of supply,” an industry term referring to how long it would take for a city’s inventory of homes on the market to sell. According to the National Association of Realtors, a housing market needs six months of supply at any given time for it to be at equilibrium.

Hailey’s, he said, is well below that.

“As your months of supply gets lower, it’s deemed a seller’s market because sellers can exert more pressure in negotiations,” Crosby explained. “Anecdotal stories are everywhere about people in Hailey not being able to buy. Well, that’s because Hailey’s months of supply is a lot lower than six months.”

Looking at home prices, the median residential property in Hailey sold for $434,000 in 2020. By March 31, 2021, the city’s median home price—a running 12-month average from April 1 of the prior year—had dropped to $427,691. Jumping ahead to June 31, that figure rose to $455,000, up 6% from March. In late July, home prices in Hailey dipped again, to $447,150. Since the start of 2021, that’s an overall six-month increase of 4%.

Crosby said to see a trend in the housing market, one would need data from a sample size “a lot longer than just two quarters.” He attributed the drops in home prices between January and March and in July to people buying the cheaper places that were available at the time, not to a general trend.

“That’s the simplest explanation. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the market price went down, but that the properties available happened to be less expensive,” he said. “We haven’t seen huge, headline-making price increases in Hailey. Rather, the median value has gone up and down but gradually progressed upward, with more transactions—220 over the past year compared to the usual 195—and more dollar volume recorded.”

To Crosby, it’s lack of supply—not higher home prices or more short-term rentals—that has driven the housing crunch.

But his take on the market isn’t universal. Elected officials in every chamber across the valley have debated the effect of short-term rentals at one stage or another, with little consensus about what they can—or should—do about them.

The debate is hottest in Ketchum, which supports both higher property values—and more Airbnbs—than its southern neighbors. A basic Airbnb search on Tuesday turned up 65 available short-term rentals in Hailey and more than 300 in Ketchum and Sun Valley.

Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley noted at a July 6 meeting that city staff had researched other resort communities in Idaho and beyond, looking for evidence of a link between reducing short term rentals and increasing long term ones. They couldn’t find any study connecting the dots.

“The Sandpoint City Attorney’s gut feeling was that a causal link was probably unlikely,” he said. “That [link] is something we’d need to beef up if it was going to be one of our major reliance factors, particularly for tighter regulations.”

Ketchum City Councilwomen Courtney Hamilton and Amanda Breen said last month that they didn’t think limiting short-term rentals would make a “big dent” in the housing crunch.

“I’m not ready to pull the trigger on any cap now, but I’d like to look into it further,” Hamilton said.

Crosby said with north valley median prices so high, it seems unlikely that just any short-term rental would become a viable workforce housing option because a large percentage of homeowners would seek a “prohibitively high” monthly rent in accordance with the home value.

“I think it’s important to get the word out that if there is in fact no link, let’s not waste time and burn up resources trying to chase down that angle,” he said. Essentially, Crosby said, units would still stay off-market even if a city were to prohibit short-term rentals.

“Say you have someone who loses their rental to a new buyer. Well, the buyer isn’t putting that unit into the long-term rental pool. They’re using it,” Crosby said. “And while they’re at it, they might want to get some extra short-term [rental] income.”

In an interview with the Express, he referenced the July 6 Ketchum meeting, in which city officials said there was no proof showing that if the city were to limit the number of short-term rentals in town, more short-term rental properties would become long-term rentals. As a result, councilmembers decided not to pursue any immediate short-term rental limit.

“In my opinion, it’s a tricky nuance, but short-term rentals are not a contributing factor to the housing crisis,” Crosby said. “The situation … is that there are tons of people who have lost their rentals because their homes have been sold. But there’s no evidence that if you were to take out homes from the short-term rental pool, any of those, or enough of those, would convert back to long-term rentals.”

Instead, Crosby offered up a few other solutions.

“We need to get zoning changed to increase [density], help people pay their mortgages, increase rental assistance,” he said.

