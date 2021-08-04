In a budget hearing last month, the Hailey City Council agreed to pull about $100,000 from capital fund reserves to bankroll three new city staff positions—a full-time grant writer, full-time resiliency coordinator and a half-time city planning assistant.
The problem, City Treasurer Becky Stokes told the City Council, is that the city may not be able to recruit employees to fill those positions come fall. To reflect that reality, salaries in the general operations fund might need to be reduced to prorate them for the time spent searching.
“It’s really hard to find workers right now,” she said. “My guess is it would be several months before somebody is able to come in.”
That’s the case for public positions—indeed, for most jobs in most sectors—across the Wood River Valley as housing prices remain high and availability scant, officials say.
Take the Hailey Police Department. It currently has two jobs posted on a state board law enforcement positions, advertising pay from $59,280 to $65,520 per year. “Every police department in the valley” seems to be advertising for patrol officers, Hailey Police Chief Steve England told the Express on Monday, but the openings remain unfilled.
“With the housing market spiking, it’s hard to find anyone willing to come up here,” England said. “You have people accepting jobs, then rescinding their offers.”
England acknowledged that competition with surrounding agencies is stiff. Blaine County Emergency Communications is hiring, too, he said, as well as the Sherriff’s Office, Sun Valley Police Department and Bellevue Marshal. To help retain officers who commute every day, he said he’s been looking at housing on their behalf, but with little luck.
One Hailey Police Department employee commutes from Buhl, for example—a three-hour round trip.
“We’ve just about exhausted every avenue of housing that we ever had. I cannot find a place for him,” England said. “We’ve completely wrung out the cloth there.”
England said soaring housing prices have created similar scenarios at several other agencies, including the Kootenai County and Ada County Sheriff’s Offices.
“I’m no economist, but we are all struggling with the same thing, trying to keep up with other departments,” he said.
The stark shortage has triggered debate about the causes of the local housing crunch as well as its potential cures.
In Hailey, the available housing inventory is so low that it is difficult to even pin down price trends—the small sample size skews market analysis, according to the Bob Crosby, government affairs director for the Sun Valley Board of Realtors.
One way to gauge the health of a market is to use “months of supply,” an industry term referring to how long it would take for a city’s inventory of homes on the market to sell. According to the National Association of Realtors, a housing market needs six months of supply at any given time for it to be at equilibrium.
Hailey’s, he said, is well below that.
“As your months of supply gets lower, it’s deemed a seller’s market because sellers can exert more pressure in negotiations,” Crosby explained. “Anecdotal stories are everywhere about people in Hailey not being able to buy. Well, that’s because Hailey’s months of supply is a lot lower than six months.”
Looking at home prices, the median residential property in Hailey sold for $434,000 in 2020. By March 31, 2021, the city’s median home price—a running 12-month average from April 1 of the prior year—had dropped to $427,691. Jumping ahead to June 31, that figure rose to $455,000, up 6% from March. In late July, home prices in Hailey dipped again, to $447,150. Since the start of 2021, that’s an overall six-month increase of 4%.
Crosby said to see a trend in the housing market, one would need data from a sample size “a lot longer than just two quarters.” He attributed the drops in home prices between January and March and in July to people buying the cheaper places that were available at the time, not to a general trend.
“That’s the simplest explanation. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the market price went down, but that the properties available happened to be less expensive,” he said. “We haven’t seen huge, headline-making price increases in Hailey. Rather, the median value has gone up and down but gradually progressed upward, with more transactions—220 over the past year compared to the usual 195—and more dollar volume recorded.”
To Crosby, it’s lack of supply—not higher home prices or more short-term rentals—that has driven the housing crunch.
But his take on the market isn’t universal. Elected officials in every chamber across the valley have debated the effect of short-term rentals at one stage or another, with little consensus about what they can—or should—do about them.
The debate is hottest in Ketchum, which supports both higher property values—and more Airbnbs—than its southern neighbors. A basic Airbnb search on Tuesday turned up 65 available short-term rentals in Hailey and more than 300 in Ketchum and Sun Valley.
Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley noted at a July 6 meeting that city staff had researched other resort communities in Idaho and beyond, looking for evidence of a link between reducing short term rentals and increasing long term ones. They couldn’t find any study connecting the dots.
“The Sandpoint City Attorney’s gut feeling was that a causal link was probably unlikely,” he said. “That [link] is something we’d need to beef up if it was going to be one of our major reliance factors, particularly for tighter regulations.”
Ketchum City Councilwomen Courtney Hamilton and Amanda Breen said last month that they didn’t think limiting short-term rentals would make a “big dent” in the housing crunch.
“I’m not ready to pull the trigger on any cap now, but I’d like to look into it further,” Hamilton said.
Crosby said with north valley median prices so high, it seems unlikely that just any short-term rental would become a viable workforce housing option because a large percentage of homeowners would seek a “prohibitively high” monthly rent in accordance with the home value.
“I think it’s important to get the word out that if there is in fact no link, let’s not waste time and burn up resources trying to chase down that angle,” he said. Essentially, Crosby said, units would still stay off-market even if a city were to prohibit short-term rentals.
“Say you have someone who loses their rental to a new buyer. Well, the buyer isn’t putting that unit into the long-term rental pool. They’re using it,” Crosby said. “And while they’re at it, they might want to get some extra short-term [rental] income.”
In an interview with the Express, he referenced the July 6 Ketchum meeting, in which city officials said there was no proof showing that if the city were to limit the number of short-term rentals in town, more short-term rental properties would become long-term rentals. As a result, councilmembers decided not to pursue any immediate short-term rental limit.
“In my opinion, it’s a tricky nuance, but short-term rentals are not a contributing factor to the housing crisis,” Crosby said. “The situation … is that there are tons of people who have lost their rentals because their homes have been sold. But there’s no evidence that if you were to take out homes from the short-term rental pool, any of those, or enough of those, would convert back to long-term rentals.”
Instead, Crosby offered up a few other solutions.
“We need to get zoning changed to increase [density], help people pay their mortgages, increase rental assistance,” he said.
Perhaps part of the problem is government instituting eviction moratoriums. I was talking to a person the other day who was joking about not working and he cannot be evicted for not paying rent.
Many people who buy vacation condos can only afford them if they rent them out when they aren't using them. As others have stated - that's baked into the price. You can't destroy their value by unilaterally prohibiting ST rentals. That would be both illegal and unfair. However, there are some things that could be done, such as: 1) Making a prohibition of ST rentals in CCR's a requirement for approval of any new developments 2) Increasing property tax exemption for primary residence. 3) Increasing property & LOT taxes on ST rental units. 4) Implementing a property tax break for landlords signing >6 moth leases 5) Require ST rentals be licensed and meet stringent standards. 6) Require ST rentals be handled by a licensed local property manager/ agent if owner does not reside in Blaine County. 7) Create a tax incentive for landlords if they rent to certain essential professionals: eg Drs, nurses, teachers, cops, firefighters. See - there is a lot of different levers that could be pulled here.
This is the problem when people talk about how great Idaho is and how great the valley is. Suck it up folks it's going to get worse with population growth and talking about great it is. I for one saw this coming when I moved here 30 years ago.
Bob " K Street " Crosby. Another self serving talking head.
As property values go up, we should be looking at 50 year mortgages and the monthly payment becomes affordable.
First off, let's take anything said by someone whose job is represent the interests of realtors with a grain of salt. There's obviously some self interest here.
I'm willing to accept the premise that a large percentage of short term rentals are used by the owners for part of the year and then rented out on a short term basis.
However, even if that means that these units won't necessarily return to the long term rental market, that doesn't mean that short term rentals don't negatively affect locals. If you can make thousands of dollars renting your unit out on AirBnB, that value will be baked into the price. And with the additional income that short term rentals provide, more people will be able to afford second homes. More demand, higher costs. So even if getting rid of short term rentals wouldn't help renters (and that's assuming the premise is correct), it would still help those looking to transition from renting to buying. I fail to see how limited short term rentals wouldn't lower demand (particularly from out of town money) and lower prices. Of course, that's the last thing a realtor would want.
Even when people have second homes that they want to rent out on a short term basis, a lot of these owners are up during summer or winter only and you'll find many of them doing shorter leases for a season. That's still way better than short term rentals. That's how my lease started out.
I also don't think you could find a realtor who would tell you that they've never had people inquire about units and converting them to full time short term rentals. It's pretty obvious to all that there are units that have been converted to de facto hotels.
Agree that upzoning and adding density are needed solutions to add supply.
Local Community First!
Anyone notice that Bob Crosby, government affairs director for the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, is nothing less than a lobbyist - a mouthpiece for the sale of real estate not for the true needs of the community.
Short Term rentals are a benefit for the owner of the house pure and simple. Allows owner/buyer to use house tax free for 14 days during year while renting out to assist with mortgage payment. A short term rental is not good for the community or for a true neighborhood. Short term renters do not care about the neighborhood as they tend to increase traffic in a neighborhood, add noise levels, lend to increase in dog poop not picked up, and just overall lowering of a good neighborhood.
Long term rentals lend themselves to being more a part of the neighborhood and community. Limiting Short Term rentals would aid in helping increase long term rental inventory, which will naturally hold rents down below the absurd heights of Short Term rentals benefiting locals. Short Term rentals do not generate much more NET INCOME than Long Term rentals as increased maintenance costs, high management fees tend to bring down the net Income to a similar amount as Short Term rentals. Also, take into account slack season when Short Term Rentals do not bring in much or any monies. A year round renter provides income year round.
On another note year round renters (Long Term Renters) use the local economy year round whereas Short Term Renters are absent during slack and do not add to the economy during slack times. Locals are the ones who sustain local business year round.
A possible compromise would be to cluster or centralize Short Term Rentals, which would have like properties be around like properties aiding in not hurting neighborhoods with injecting random Short Term Rentals within it.
We need local government officials to stand up for our local year round community and not the part-time people who are here just for potential financial gains. They can start by modifying Short Term Rental Rules and lobbying state government to change Short Term Rental Statues with the hopes of improving Idaho communities and not bending to the almighty dollar.
Not changing “zoning “!!! This was put in places for a reason ! It’s called we are FULL!
Then what do we tell younger Millennials and Gen Z? Sorry, you don't get to live where you were born because "we're full." Ya, I was able to buy a house here on a middle class salary easily, but you can go move to Montana.
Heaven forbid single family lots are converted to reasonable two story developments or there's...gasp...apartment buildings.
Ok, everyone has vacancies in law enforcement. Time to consolidate all law enforcement agencies. The elimination of duplicated command staff and patrol staff will eliminate the open positions and save tax payers money.
Mr. Crosby has no data behind his assertions and refers to the City of Ketchum, that likewise has zero data behind its "opinions." No one has surveyed the people being disposessed of their housing. In Ketchum City meetings, those that spoke up have almost all been people who have had their long term rental converted to a short term rental. Ketchum won't regulate short term rentals for fear of being sued. Yet they are perfectly willing to be sued over Bluebird? Makes no sense. It seems to be the tack of Ketchum and Hailey that the only solutions are tax credit financed low income housing and wealth transfers. This doesn't seem to be about housing as much as it is about soaking the rich.
“It’s a tricky nuance, but short-term rentals are not a contributing factor to the housing crisis.”
Hmmm, but how many of the current short term rentals were at one time long term rentals or full time owner occupied?
How many people living in or out of the area now own several or many short term rentals here?
"......help people pay their mortgages"....?
It should read…..help people pay their rent…. Repurpose the airport tax, and establish a real estate transaction fee, then route rental funding through established affordable housing institutions.
