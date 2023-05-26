Board Ranch flood

A bladder holds back floodwaters in the Board Ranch area west of Ketchum on Wednesday, May 24.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Floodwaters from the Big Wood River receded significantly on Wednesday after hitting a peak height of 7.06 feet and 4,420 cubic feet per second at the Bullion Street gauge in Hailey.

Flood stage is 5 feet.

Cooler temperatures, among other factors, have reduced the river height predictions over the next few days and week, keeping the water under 7 feet as of the National Weather Center’s 2 p.m. forecast on May 25. The next highest peak of 6.82 feet is forecast for 12 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

