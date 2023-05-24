} Skip to main content
top story

Floodwaters prompt more evacuations in Gimlet, safety issues in Hailey

Big Wood River to rise through Sunday

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for seven properties in the Gimlet neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, bringing the county’s total number of properties under evacuation to 18 as of press time Tuesday.

Homeowners along the west side of Gin Ridge Road closest to the river were instructed to pack essential belongings and “leave immediately.” The Gin Ridge section of Gimlet was previously placed in the “set” stage of pre-evacuation on May 17 at the request of the North Blaine County Fire Department “due to the loss of power to the area and the fact that the roadway is covered by water, which may hamper the access of first responders,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As of Monday afternoon, more than two dozen properties on Wilderness Drive in Gimlet remained in “ready” status, which asks residents to prioritize the “P’s” of preparation and packing: people and pets, papers and important documents, pictures, personal electronics and chargers, and plastic (credit cards).

Floodwater in Della Tuesday morning

Floodwater rushes over a fire hydrant near War Eagle Drive and Della Vista Drive in Hailey on Tuesday, May 23.
Flood, May 23

Floodwaters close roads in Della View on Tuesday, May 23.

