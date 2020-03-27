Blaine County’s first responders need
personal protection equipment to fight COVID-19, Sun Valley Econo-mic Development said in a statement on Thursday.
“SVED is asking the community for donations of surgical or N95 marks, medical-grade gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant (spray or wipes) for Blaine County,” the press release states. “Area responders are having a difficult time obtaining these much-needed supplies to protect our community due to the shortage nationwide.”
The drive comes as first responders adjust to additional steps needed to avoid exposure—and protect the public—during the outbreak.
“The fire/EMS departments have taken even tighter steps on isolation than the general public,” Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin told the Idaho Mountain Express in an email.
Crews are now being broken up into smaller teams and the department is res-ponding to calls in smaller numbers, when
reasonable. In addition, the Fire Department continues to work with the state on getting additional supplies. So far, Ketchum
Fire has accepted donations from contractors, dentists and people in the community who have the equipment and supplies they need. As of Thursday, McClaughlin said call volumes are currently double what would normally be seen this time of the year due to COVID-19 infections.
Visit sunvalleyeconomy.com to coordinate donation drop-offs or pick-ups of the needed gear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In