Golden Eagle fire

Thirty firefighters battled a house fire for about three hours on Sunday, Dec. 18.

 Roland Lane

Multiple fire agencies battled a house fire in the Golden Eagle subdivision Sunday afternoon, knocking down the blaze in about three hours, Sun Valley Fire Department Chief Taan Robrahn reported.

“Nearly 30 firefighters” from North Blaine County Fire, Wood River Fire & Rescue and the Sun Valley, Hailey and Ketchum fire departments responded to a fire that broke out at a home on Old Sage Road just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Robrahn said in a statement.

“The first unit arriving on scene observed smoke and fire and requested additional units. Crews worked in single-digit temperatures and two-foot-deep snow,” he stated.

Golden Eagle fire

Thirty firefighters battled a house fire for about three hours on Sunday.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments