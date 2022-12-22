Multiple fire agencies battled a house fire in the Golden Eagle subdivision Sunday afternoon, knocking down the blaze in about three hours, Sun Valley Fire Department Chief Taan Robrahn reported.
“Nearly 30 firefighters” from North Blaine County Fire, Wood River Fire & Rescue and the Sun Valley, Hailey and Ketchum fire departments responded to a fire that broke out at a home on Old Sage Road just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Robrahn said in a statement.
“The first unit arriving on scene observed smoke and fire and requested additional units. Crews worked in single-digit temperatures and two-foot-deep snow,” he stated.
Robrahn said the fire started in the bathroom and reached the roof, which was a “cold roof” system with a cavity between two roof surfaces.
Cold roofs are typically used in alpine environments to manage snow and ice accumulation, according to the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants.
“When a fire gets established in a cold roof, they become very difficult to access and extinguish,” Robrahn said.
Robrahn reported that crews were able to confine the roof fire to a smaller portion of the house, and the fire was fully extinguished about 3:40 p.m.
“The majority of the structure and contents were saved,” he stated. “There were no injuries and no pets at home.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshal.
