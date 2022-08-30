Fire agencies from across the northern Wood River Valley responded to a mobile home fire at the Cold Springs Mobile Park on Monday after neighbors reported flames coming from a residence around 4:15 p.m.
Initially, a fire apparatus from the Sun Valley Fire Department responded to the scene at 4:23 p.m. to find the mobile home engulfed in flames. Sun Valley personnel began to fight the fire until additional units from North Blaine County Fire and Ketchum Fire came in support soon after. More than a dozen personnel and five trucks were mobilized to extinguish the blaze.
By 5 p.m. the fire was declared extinguished.
Responders retrieved four gasoline tanks and several propane tanks from beneath the mobile home before putting out the fire.
According to neighbors, the mobile home had been vacant for weeks prior to the fire. There were no people or animals reported inside the trailer at the time of the fire.
“It was a good, coordinated effort between Sun Valley, Ketchum and North Blaine County fire departments to put the fire out before it spread up into the brush,” said North Blaine County Fire Department Chief Rich Bauer.
No civilians or firefighters were injured during the fire. As of press time Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained unknown.
