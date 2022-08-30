cold Springs fire

Firefighters respond to Cold Springs mobile home park on Monday, Aug. 29.

 Roland Lane

Fire agencies from across the northern Wood River Valley responded to a mobile home fire at the Cold Springs Mobile Park on Monday after neighbors reported flames coming from a residence around 4:15 p.m.

Initially, a fire apparatus from the Sun Valley Fire Department responded to the scene at 4:23 p.m. to find the mobile home engulfed in flames. Sun Valley personnel began to fight the fire until additional units from North Blaine County Fire and Ketchum Fire came in support soon after. More than a dozen personnel and five trucks were mobilized to extinguish the blaze.

By 5 p.m. the fire was declared extinguished.

Multiple agencies respond to a mobile home fire in Cold Springs on Monday, Aug. 29.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

