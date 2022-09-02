Fire District advances plan for Greenhorn housing

Amid an ongoing housing crisis in the Wood River Valley fueled by low inventory and soaring costs, one more public agency is moving toward making a dent in the problem.
The North Blaine County Fire District announced this week that it has secured from Blaine County $350,000 in federal funds to help build eight new first-responder housing units at the Greenhorn Fire Station, along state Highway 75 just south of East Fork Road.
The money will be distributed from a pool of funds Blaine County leaders committed to support affordable-housing initiatives, which the county established with federal funding it received through the American Rescue Plan Act—or ARPA. The ARPA legislation signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 provided for allocation of $1.9 trillion in economic relief and stimulus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The North Blaine County Fire District—formerly the Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District—serves Blaine County’s unincorporated areas from the middle of the Wood River Valley north to the Blaine County-Custer County line. It is administered by the city of Sun Valley, after Sun Valley assumed management from the city of Ketchum.
The Fire District is planning to install eight units of prefabricated housing and an eight-bay detached garage on 2.3 acres of Idaho Transportation Department land immediately east of the Greenhorn Fire Station, adjacent to the Wood River Trail bike path. The district has secured a $1-per-year lease from ITD to occupy the land for 50 years, with an option to renew for an additional 45 years.
The district already has six first-responder housing units at the Greenhorn Fire Station. For the additional housing, it has placed an order to Idaho- and Utah-based manufacturer Zip Kit Homes for six two-bedroom, two-bath modular units and two one-bedroom, one-bath units. The first four units are expected to be delivered and ready for occupancy before the end of 2022, with the remaining four units ready by summer 2023, the district stated this week.
Jed Gray, chair of the district board, said the county funding will help build “much-needed housing for firefighters and paramedics.”
The estimated total cost of the project is $3.2 million. The Fire District and the city of Sun Valley have each committed $300,000 to fund the project. With the $350,000 from Blaine County, the district has now secured $950,000 in funding commitments. In addition, the district has secured a $1.5 million private loan that will allow the project “to move forward without delays,” Gray said.
Now, the district plans to add to its funding with private donations that can be used to pay back the private loan, cover the balance of the project budget and establish a small reserve for ongoing maintenance. Private donations could also help the district keep rental rates to firefighters and paramedics affordable, Gray said.
Residents of the new housing units will be selected based on the district’s current policy for the existing Greenhorn Fire Station units and two additional units at the Griffin Butte Fire Station, north of Ketchum, district Chief Rich Bauer said. In the policy, preference is given to current firefighters and first responders working for the Sun Valley Fire Department and the North Blaine County Fire District.
“Typically, when there is a vacancy, notice is given to the other fire departments in the valley to see if there is interest,” Bauer said. “Currently, we have firefighters from Wood River Fire and Rescue, the Ketchum Fire Department and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office living in our first-responder housing.”
If selected to the first-responder housing program, residents must become paid, on-call members of the Sun Valley Fire Department, Bauer said.
The Fire District had requested $400,000 from Blaine County earlier this year but the request was not fully approved, largely because the county wanted to ensure the project was eligible for the use of ARPA funds. After delaying some approvals of requests for housing funding, the county finalized the $350,000 sum for the district in late July.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In