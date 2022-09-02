Fire District advances plan for Greenhorn housing

The North Blaine County Fire District has ordered eight prefabricated housing units like this one that it plans to install next to the mid-valley Greenhorn Fire Station.

 Courtesy rendering

Amid an ongoing housing crisis in the Wood River Valley fueled by low inventory and soaring costs, one more public agency is moving toward making a dent in the problem.

The North Blaine County Fire District announced this week that it has secured from Blaine County $350,000 in federal funds to help build eight new first-responder housing units at the Greenhorn Fire Station, along state Highway 75 just south of East Fork Road.

The money will be distributed from a pool of funds Blaine County leaders committed to support affordable-housing initiatives, which the county established with federal funding it received through the American Rescue Plan Act—or ARPA. The ARPA legislation signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 provided for allocation of $1.9 trillion in economic relief and stimulus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Blaine County Fire District has a long-term lease to use 2.3 acres of state land—outlined here—for its Greenhorn Fire Station housing project.

