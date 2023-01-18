Faith leaders gather to support immigrants

A group called Concerned Neighbors and community activist Herbert Romero helped gather members of the clergy and local church congregations together in Hailey on Jan. 13.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A group of church leaders and concerned citizens gathered Friday evening at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hailey to network and address the needs of recent immigrants who are struggling to get through the winter.

The meeting was hosted by Concerned Neighbors and co-facilitated by community activist Herbert Romero, who served as a liaison on behalf of members of the Hispanic community. It was attended by clergy from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as from Episcopal, Baptist and Seventh Day Adventist congregations.

Romero said the meeting was convened in response to an unsuccessful push earlier this month by nonprofit groups to have Blaine County declare an official state of emergency to help an estimated 100 individuals, including children, who they say are living out the winter in “substandard housing” without heat, electricity or running water. County officials said that the situation did not meet federal qualifications for a disaster declaration, and they doubted that any declaration would be approved by Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

Edith Lopez-Millar

Bilingual kindergarten teacher Edith Lopez-Millard, a leader of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation in Hailey, came to the U.S. from Peru in 1999.
Herbert Romero, Church

Herbert Romero leads a discussion at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hailey on Jan. 13.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments