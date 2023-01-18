Faith leaders gather to support immigrants

A group of church leaders and concerned citizens gathered Friday evening at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hailey to network and address the needs of recent immigrants who are struggling to get through the winter.
The meeting was hosted by Concerned Neighbors and co-facilitated by community activist Herbert Romero, who served as a liaison on behalf of members of the Hispanic community. It was attended by clergy from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as from Episcopal, Baptist and Seventh Day Adventist congregations.
Romero said the meeting was convened in response to an unsuccessful push earlier this month by nonprofit groups to have Blaine County declare an official state of emergency to help an estimated 100 individuals, including children, who they say are living out the winter in “substandard housing” without heat, electricity or running water. County officials said that the situation did not meet federal qualifications for a disaster declaration, and they doubted that any declaration would be approved by Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
“Yes, these people are vulnerable and scared, but they don’t need a handout. “They need a hand up, to been seen as a resource. They have come here to work and to share,” said Romero. “Blaine County can’t declare a state of emergency, but on a grassroots level, we can declare a state of urgency.”
Romero said what has been lost in the public discourse is that the Hispanic community is responding to the crisis and “housing people in a dignified way,” even though these community leaders don’t represent a nonprofit organization or have the luxury to attend government meetings.
Romero was joined by bilingual kindergarten teacher Edith Lopez-Millard, a leader of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation in Hailey. She came to the U.S. from Peru in 1999 and is now networking to secure sustenance and shelter for newcomers from her country of origin, including those seeking asylum from dangerous circumstances.
“The situation in Peru is terrible,” said Lopez-Millard. “There is instability not just in the [capital] city of Lima, but in the highlands,” where she said narcotics traffickers are driving out rural families.
“Right now, visas are impossible to get,”Lopez-Millard said. “These people are leaving their homes, their jobs and their lives to come here. They come here with trauma, serious trauma, but they are resilient.”
Romero pointed out to the group of about 40 concerned citizens and recent immigrants that the Peruvian community has a long history in the Wood River and includes many who now own businesses and homes in Blaine County and the surrounding region.
“The cities passed a Safe Communities resolution here and the Hispanic community knows this,” Romero said. “Businesses said they need workers, so now they are here. And now there is criticism about employers being too flexible [with regard to immigration status]. You are damned if you do, and damned if you don’t.”
The Safe Communities Coalition, a local immigrant-rights group, helped draft the Safe Communities resolutions in 2021 to build trust between the city’s immigrant community and law enforcement. The resolution states that enforcing federal immigration law is the duty of the federal government, not the city, and that using local tax dollars to conduct immigration investigations amounts to unnecessary spending. The goal of the resolutions, passed in multiple jurisdictions, was to aid in law enforcement’s ability to investigate crimes while putting witnesses and victims at ease.
Romero said it is important for faith-based communities to play an ongoing role in addressing what he described as a humanitarian crisis. That goes beyond supplying housing and meals.
“People need spiritual counselling, and you don’t have to be a professional counsellor to provide emotional support,” Romero said.
The discussion on Friday centered around the most pressing needs of potentially unhoused immigrants, many of whom are not in situations where they can cook or drive to Twin Falls for monthly required meetings with immigration officials or court appointments.
“We need to be more creative,” Edith-Lopez said.
Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly, who is working on emergency shelters for those in need, said there are no insurance liabilities for people offering immigrants rides to Twin Falls or Boise.
“Only opportunity,” Connelly said.
Church leaders and others began networking at the meeting to bolster a system of hot meals that would include weekly meals at The Hunger Coalition, which, along with St. Luke’s Center For Community Health, was said to be a good initial contact point for immigrants in need of services.
Romero said a quick fix for many families facing eviction due to overcrowded homes and apartments would be to help influence property owners to be more flexible with lease agreements that limit the number of renters.
“They say there are too many families living in homes, but culturally this is acceptable,” Romero said. “This is how we do things. We need some middle ground.”
Romero said he empathized with recent immigrants fleeing dangerous circumstances to find a new life in the U.S. His family fled civil war in El Salvador in the 1980s, he said.
Meeting participants discussed setting up a website to align those in need with services, including job postings, hot meals and other essentials.
The next Concerned Neighbor gathering of local clergy and supporters will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church at 821 Broadford Road in Hailey. ￼
