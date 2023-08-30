Peregrine Ranch elk (copy)

Elk managed the harsh winter better than mule deer, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Mule deer populations were hit hard by last winter’s harsh weather, while elk will remain steady and white-tailed deer will hopefully rebound in stronger numbers this year, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement released last week as hunting season begins to ramp up.

Hunting season began Aug. 1 for elk and starts on Aug. 30 for deer.

Hunters from within the state and out of town are expected to bag more than 60,000 combined mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk over the next few months. For the most part, the forecast for the upcoming season is the same as last year, according to the Fish and Game Department: steady numbers of deer and elk, and hopefully, a disease-free year.

