Mule deer populations were hit hard by last winter’s harsh weather, while elk will remain steady and white-tailed deer will hopefully rebound in stronger numbers this year, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a statement released last week as hunting season begins to ramp up.
Hunting season began Aug. 1 for elk and starts on Aug. 30 for deer.
Hunters from within the state and out of town are expected to bag more than 60,000 combined mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk over the next few months. For the most part, the forecast for the upcoming season is the same as last year, according to the Fish and Game Department: steady numbers of deer and elk, and hopefully, a disease-free year.
Fish and Game’s Deer and Elk Coordinator Toby Boudreau said this fall there will be much of the same conditions as last year for elk.
“Overall, elk populations are looking good,” Boudreau said. “Elk are a lot more resilient than deer when it comes to harsh winters, and calf survival stayed relatively high through May.”
He said that mule deer populations had been rebounding, while white-tail deer populations were steady.
“Before last winter hit, we’d been seeing steady growth in mule deer herds in southeast Idaho,” Boudreau said. “So much so that we were ready to propose additional antlerless hunt opportunities for the 2023 fall season.”
However, it became clear by early January 2022 that the winter was unlike anything the state has seen in a while, and, despite efforts by Fish and Game staff and volunteers to assist area mule deer, many died due to prolonged snow and freezing temperatures that persisted into the spring.
According to the Fish and Game department, mule deer have traditionally experienced boom or bust population cycles. During normal winters, the population is stable or grows slightly. After mild winters, it spikes. And “roughly once a decade,” according to a press release from the Fish and Game department, they get “hit with a catastrophic winter like what happened in Eastern Idaho” last year, which causes the population to level off or even drop.
Elsewhere in the state, mule deer survival rates were average. There will be fewer fawns and two-point bucks, as well as smaller herds, in the areas affected by the hard winter.
The number of total mule deer bagged in 2023 is expected to be slightly smaller than last year’s total of 23,588. This total peaked in 2015 at 37,885.
The rest of the state—outside of the eastern portion—is expected to have more normal totals of mule deer in the coming year.
The harsh winter didn’t affect the elk population totals, according to the Department’s press release. Last year was the ninth consecutive year in which elk harvest totals reached more than 20,000, which ties the state record for consecutive years of that size of a harvest. The previous record was set in the 1990s.
Last winter, the 72% calf survival rate—calculated by taking in calves and collaring and monitoring them—was in line with the range of a growing elk herd, according to the Fish and Game Department. In recent years, that rate has ranged from a low of around 52% to a high of 84%.
Last year, a total 20,952 elk were harvested by hunters, which includes 11,084 antlered and 9,868 antlerless elk.
White-tail deer populations will- hopefully- bounce back strong following a tough 2022. Last year, 19,182 white-tailed deer were harvested, which was an 11% decrease from 2021. The Department noted that the spikes in 2020 and 2021, in which almost 25,000 and 22,000 whitetails were taken in, were caused by pandemic driven increases in hunting that have since cooled off.
The Department is hoping for population recovery in one part of the state- in the Clearwater area in 2021, there was an outbreak of deadly epizootic hemorrhagic disease, which swept through local whitetail herds. The outbreak killed an estimated 6,000 to 10,000 whitetails.
“We’re still about two to three years out from a full recovery,” Boudreau said. “But they’re over the hump.”
In our region, hunters are asked to stop by the Magic Valley regional field office in Jerome to drop off head or lymph node samples that can be tested on site to ensure their catch is safe: ￼
