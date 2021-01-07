Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, online readers of the Idaho Mountain Express will be asked to subscribe to its award-winning news coverage after reading five free stories each month.
Free print editions of the Idaho Mountain Express and Guide will continue to be distributed at more than 225 Wood River Valley locations.
Paid print editions of the Idaho Mountain Express that include the Local Life section’s photos, TV listings, kids’ content and public notices will continue to be available in pay boxes.
Online access to breaking news, COVID-19 coverage, community calendar, obituaries, classified advertising, special sections and magazines will remain free and unrestricted.
Digital and print subscribers will get access to both the web and e-Edition, an online facsimile of the print newspaper that contains all print advertising and the Local Life section. All existing subscribers will continue to have access to the full website.
One year will cost $68—$1.31 per week—for local and regional news, features, arts and events coverage, local sports and opinion.
Subscription options are sized to fit a range of readers, from regulars to those who want access for periods as short as a single week.
Readers may sign up for a subscription by going to www.mtexpress.com and clicking on the “Subscribe” button in the grey ribbon under the newspaper’s nameplate.
The Express Board of Directors made this decision in response to technological changes and high demand for local news. In its new subscription appeal, it asks readers to “Support journalism you can trust about the valley you love.”
The Express is one of the last newspapers in the state to ask digital readers to pay for access.
“We can’t do what we do without the support of readers,” said Publisher Pam Morris. “They will be able to access the digital front page as they always have. As in newspapers everywhere in the world, readers will be key partners in supporting local news produced by our award-winning team of local reporters, editors and designers.
“The Express’ local news coverage is unmatched in the Sun Valley area, and we look forward to continuing our dedicated service to our very special community.”
If you have questions or need assistance, call 208-726-8060 or email subs@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(11) comments
This is good, maybe someone else will start a newspaper. let this one die and go away. These liberal hippies think they can charge for an online paper that they print and give away for free. What are they smoking ?
It’s a private business, and I support their ability to make these decisions, even if it sinks them. Apparently the advertisers are not supporting their liberal position sufficiently to support their lavish lifestyle.
I would like to say goodbye to my fellow commenters. It was fun while it lasted.
You lost me at "Support journalism you can trust...". Creative Writing major masquerading as a journalist...
Adios...What I will miss the most is reading and making comments to articles.[tongue]
Where is this "journalism you trust?"
Nope. Curated news carefully screened to avoid offending people in control. I've seen the reality behind the stories. Not journalism. Bye now.
1.61 per week? Sign me up. That’s less than the cost of an orange at Atkinson’s .
Wow, this is really sad news. I won't be paying to read 2 or 3 articles a week.
Well, that's lame! I hate to kill trees. Pretty crappy thing to do to the environment.
Seriously? PAY for online access to a bi-weekly "newspaper"? Nevergonnahappen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In