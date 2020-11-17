More than two dozen firefighters spent about five and a half hours putting out a roof fire in a house just off East Fork Road on Monday night.
Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman said firefighters were called to the fire on the 200 block of Canyon Drive at about 6:15 p.m. The family and their dog were evacuated from the building with the help of Ketchum Rural Fire Chief Rich Bauer.
Bateman said the roof was on fire when the first firefighters arrived. Crews from the Ketchum Fire Department, Sun Valley Fire Department, Wood River Fire & Rescue, Hailey Fire Department and Bellevue Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
Batemen said some firefighters remained on scene overnight to ensure that the fire didn't rekindle.
He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
