Early voting for the November election began today, Oct. 18, will continue through Friday, Oct. 29 at the Blaine County Elections Office in Hailey.
Early in-person voting is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Blaine County residents can vote early in person at the Old Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey. To learn more about the early voting process, contact the Blaine County Elections Office at 208-788-5510.
Idaho allows day-of registration, including during the early voting period. To register, bring a photo ID and proof of residency to the office. If your driver’s license has your current address, that’s enough. Otherwise, you’ll need proof of residency at least 30 days old, such as a bill, bank statement, pay check or car registration.
To vote, you may present an Idaho-issued photo identification card, state concealed weapons permit, a tribal photo identification card, a current student ID from an Idaho secondary or post-secondary school, or a form of federal photo identification, such as a passport.
Voters may also sign a personal identification affidavit swearing to their identity at the polls.
Request absentee ballot by Friday
Meanwhile, Friday, Oct. 22, is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Idaho. Voters can request an absentee ballot through online at voteidaho.gov, or through the Elections office at www.co.blaine.id.us/196/elections. The final day to ask for a ballot is 11 days prior to the election, and it must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on election night.
