I Voted Stickers
Express photo by Roland Lane

Early voting is now open in Hailey ahead of the May 16 elections.

Early voting takes place on the first floor of the Old Blaine County Courthouse Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day for early voting for the May 2023 election is May 12, the Friday before polls open on Election Day.

In order to vote, voters must either present a photo ID or sign a personal identification affidavit.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments