Early voting is now open in Hailey ahead of the May 16 elections.
Early voting takes place on the first floor of the Old Blaine County Courthouse Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day for early voting for the May 2023 election is May 12, the Friday before polls open on Election Day.
In order to vote, voters must either present a photo ID or sign a personal identification affidavit.
Acceptable forms of photo identification are an Idaho driver’s license or photo identification card, an Idaho Concealed Weapons Permit, issued by a Sheriff in the State of Idaho, a U.S. passport or Federal photo identification card, a tribal photo identification card or any current student photo ID issued by an Idaho high school or post secondary education institution.
Any voter who requests assistance for voting or who have accessibility concerns should contact the Blaine County Clerk’s Office to discuss what accommodations can be made available.
Or just vote NO as I am.
Hit yourself in the head with a rock? Tax yourself to pay the Realtors PAC to keep developing the same tired, unaffordable, undesirable sprawl? Pay the airlines to put more screaming jets overhead?
