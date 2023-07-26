(Part 1 of a three-part series.)
When the Hailey house that the Sweet Clover School called home for eight years was listed for sale last winter, director Stormi Kilcher immediately began looking for a new space but found viable options few and far between.
To date, she still has not found any attainable spaces, and all the families whose children attended Sweet Clover were forced to make other arrangements for the care and education of their pre-school-aged kids.
It is hard for Kilcher, who had just taken over the reins of the small Waldorf-inspired program, to even speak about what transpired over the past six months without choking up.
“It’s been very stressful,” she said. “It’s been very stressful for the parents. It’s been very stressful for the kids. Kids really need that sense of stability for their growth and nourishment.”
While Sweet Clover staff and parents worked to find a solution to remain in the rented home on Willow Street, they were not able to reach an agreement with the landlord, who Kilcher described as having been generous and supportive over the years, but simply made a decision in the best interest of their family.
According to Zillow, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was listed for sale in 2011 at $197,000, and then again listed for sale in spring 2023 for $589,000.
Kilcher said she was notified the house would be going on the market in late January, and part of the contract with the new owners allowed Sweet Clover to remain until their school year ended in June.
In addition to a shortage in stock in both residential and commercial properties, the primary obstacle Kilcher keeps hitting is “very expensive rent.”
Part of what made the school’s unique program flourish was its proximity to the Draper Preserve, a natural area where the kids went to explore and play.
Kathryn Ivers, director of the recently created Wood River Early Learning Collaborative, stepped in along with her board members to help Kilcher re-open Sweet Clover. However, Ivers said she currently has two other providers also wanting to open new centers but none of them can find a location.
There is a significant need for more licensed early-childhood education providers in the valley, Ivers noted. And there are people ready to meet that need. But the real estate and housing crunch that has negatively impacted so many working-class residents over the past few years also has some less visible impacts, such as the closure of Sweet Clover and the inability of new providers to find or afford a new space.
And then there’s the connected obstacle of finding employees who can afford a place to live.
Early-childhood education has never been an easy business to sustain. There is always the challenge of maintaining a balance of affordable care, covering overhead, and paying employees a livable wage.
Given the recent spike in the cost of living in the Wood River Valley, many childcare centers have already increased rates or are planning to do so soon.
At the Owl House Children’s Sanctuary in Hailey, director Asia Alvey credited three different grant programs for allowing her business to survive financially, while paying good wages and keeping care affordable for families. However, with two out of three of those grants soon expiring, she said she will have to increase rates in order to not lose money.
She said she’d like to look at hiring another employee, but that it isn’t an option based on her current financials.
And Alvey and her mother Pamela Plowman, who started the center in 2005, like many other operators, are in the business more out of passion than to get rich.
Plowman sees no higher calling than to “contribute to a young child’s growing brain.”
Alvey said she chose to take over the family business because it is at the intersection of four Venn diagram circles: doing something that is needed, something she is good at, work she can get paid for, and doing something she loves.
In addition, Alvey said, holding a curly-haired blonde toddler and surrounded by a gaggle of more little ones, “Who else gets to show up to work and get so much love?”
Kilcher said she was raised by a family of educators, loves working with small children and finds a “great sense of contentment” working in a space where she can provide support to both the kids and their families.
“I get to be part of something that’s really tender and sweet,” she said. “Being any part of a child’s life—and being able to see them grow and evolve—it’s really humbling.”
Alvey knows full well the advantage her business has in owning the building, though Alvey still makes sure her mother is paid rent.
For Owl House and many other licensed centers in the valley like Sweet Clover (before it was forced to shut its doors), demand is not an issue. Most centers have waitlists.
Alvey said she currently has 41 kids on the waitlist, which translates into a two- to three-year wait. For the fall 2023 and 2024, she has no kids going to kindergarten and thus no openings.
“Most of the families on our waitlist will not get in, as their child will be too old when a spot does come available,” Alvey said. “Every six months or so, I like to check in with the families to see if they have found another option that they’re happy with, and then I take them off our list. The families that call when they’re pregnant or when their baby is really young have a much higher chance of getting in.”
As Ivers noted, these days some parents are putting their kids on lists prior to conception.
Alvey and Plowman have long wanted to expand, especially given the heartache they feel in telling desperate families their waitlist is at least two years long.
“We could fill three of these right now,” Plowman said, gesturing around her cheerful space where 11 toddlers were busily snacking, climbing, sliding, and gathering eggs from the chickens.
But finding additional staff and being able to pay that staff—in addition to the current real estate situation—make it all but impossible for the mother and daughter team.
Significant work and new efforts are underway by Ivers and the board members of the Wood River Early Learning Collaborative to find solutions to the numerous and complex challenges facing providers and families, but the answers don’t come easily.
Funded through a focus grant by the Wood River Women’s Foundation aimed at “closing the opportunity gap in education,” the collaborative was formed in 2022 as part of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
A needs assessment was published by the collaborative in January 2023 identifying the top three barriers for families seeking care for their children: affordability, availability, and a lack of off-hours care.
The assessment surveyed 469 families (431 in English and 38 in Spanish).
“The affordability gap is a serious concern, with most families unable to pay more than $30 a day per child, and providers unable to sustain their business without charging at least $40 a day per child,” according to the assessment.
Seventy-three percent of respondents expressed a preference for programs located in Hailey or Bellevue.
Of the 17 existing licensed providers in Blaine County, 13 completed the survey administered by the collaborative. Those providers all together offered care for approximately 300 children, with more than 90 on waiting lists.
“Families with children aged birth to 2 years old have fewer options, with only 38% of providers offering care for this population, with the number jumping slightly to 46% of providers caring for children aged 2 to 3 years old,” according to the report.
Idaho law requires one staff member for every five children under the age of 2, and one staff member for every 10 children between the ages of 3 and 4.
Caregivers must be licensed if they provide care for more than seven children and if they receive compensation for one or more of those children.
Of course, smaller at-home providers and nanny-type options make up a critical part of the landscape, though they are not necessarily any more affordable that larger centers. And Ivers noted the quality in care can vary dramatically without any oversight.
Of the families surveyed in the report, 46% had their children aged birth to 5 in licensed centers, 29% were cared for by family members, 12% were employing babysitters, 7% nannies, and 6% had their children in the care of friends.
The desire to offer spots for more kids was one of the most notable numbers in the survey, Ivers said. Of the 13 providers, 85% said they would or might expand to serve more children if they had larger facility capacity.
But as Kilcher is finding, along with the two other licensed providers Ivers is working with, there’s nowhere to go.
And there’s the threat of losing more providers. Kilcher mentioned a few other childcare centers she knows are struggling to keep their doors open.
“We are trying to help existing providers stay in place,” Ivers said.
Kilcher is in search of a place with two or three bedrooms, a yard, at least a two-year lease, and ideally with proximity to a place kids can access nature. Her budget is between $1,700 and $2,500 per month in rent. She found one place at the upper end of her budget, but it would have required renovation to meet safety codes.
Everything else she looked at was more in the range of $3,300 to $6,000 a month, which is unsustainable if Kilcher wants to keep rates any where near affordable for families and pay employees a decent wage.
She’s heartbroken at what is now gone, a space where children played, sang, made bread and soup together and learned how to fold laundry and do dishes. It was a place that fostered curiosity and imagination, and a love of the outdoors, Kilcher said. “It was very sweet. It was a very natural space where kids get to come together and just explore together.”
But she isn’t giving up. Kilcher plans to keep searching as long as it takes for a place where she can re-create what was lost. ￼
This story is the first of a three-part series that will explore the larger impact of child care availability, quality and affordability on the community and economy.
