In a split vote, the Blaine County commissioners finalized the county’s $40.7 million budget for fiscal year 2023 in their regular session meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioners Dick Fosbury and Muffy Davis voted to pass the budget, which dedicates $40,673,541 to the county’s expenses. Commissioner Angenie McCleary voted against the resolution.

The 2023 budget represents around a 9% increase from the fiscal 2022 plan passed last year.

