In a split vote, the Blaine County commissioners finalized the county’s $40.7 million budget for fiscal year 2023 in their regular session meeting on Tuesday.
Commissioners Dick Fosbury and Muffy Davis voted to pass the budget, which dedicates $40,673,541 to the county’s expenses. Commissioner Angenie McCleary voted against the resolution.
The 2023 budget represents around a 9% increase from the fiscal 2022 plan passed last year.
The spending plan notably features a 9% increase in pay for all Blaine County employees to keep pace with the area’s rising cost of living.
The 9% will be divided between a permanent 5% raise in pay plus a one-year 4% bump for the upcoming fiscal year, which the commissioners hope will combat the consequences of economic uncertainty from the rise in inflation across the country, said County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, who acts as the board’s budget officer. That temporary boost could become a permanent increase if the clerk’s office can determine that the payroll increases are sustainable for the future.
The issue of how to classify the wage hike drove a wedge between the three commissioners, with McCleary splitting from her colleagues to back a permanent 9% raise.
Davis said that the temporary wage increase gives the county flexibility on salary expenses; a permanent increase would be unsustainable for county coffers, she said.
“With so many uncertainties, we increased our base budget last year, and a raise in salary this year will add an additional million to the budget,” she said. “I’m just worried we are locking ourselves into an unsustainable situation. Locking ourselves into this really makes me uncomfortable with the uncertainties and unknowns—there’s no given every year with the budget, and we have to constantly reevaluate.”
This budget resolution was initially opposed by McCleary during the final budget deliberations held on Sept. 1, and again during the final vote to adopt the budget on Tuesday.
According to McCleary, this is the first budget resolution she has rejected since 2008, when her tenure as county commissioner began.
McCleary said that county employees were overdue a raise, citing the fact that the county did not increase wages during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do not support this approach,” McCleary said of the split. “This is about doing what’s right for our employees. There was a lot of uncertainties when COVID began in 2020 to plan for the FY 2021 budget. We had a lot of uncertainties and did no salary increases for our employees. Our employees in FY21 had no increases, and we are still making up for that.”
“If we don’t think we can afford 9% then I don’t think we should be doing 9%. I think we can afford 9% with our adequate reserves for contingencies, and I would like us to pass a permanent 9% increase to give a clear message what our values are,” McCleary concluded.
Blaine County’s 2023 fiscal year begins Oct. 21. ￼
