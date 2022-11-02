With the Nov. 8 general election just days away, the two candidates vying for the District 26 state Senate seat representing Blaine County are nearing the finish line of their campaigns.

Republican Rep. Laurie Lickley and Democrat Ron Taylor have already put forth vastly different stances on issues such as abortion rights, raising the state’s minimum wage and the state’s handling of a $1.4 billion budget surplus.

Lickley, of Jerome, is a ranch owner and operator who is currently finishing her second term as a representative of District 25 in the Idaho House. Taylor, of Hailey, is a retired longtime firefighter and paramedic in Blaine County who has also worked a variety of other jobs and volunteer positions.

