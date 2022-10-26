Pizza and politics; lickley

Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, addresses a crowd during her District 26 Senate debate with Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, on Oct. 20.

The two candidates vying for the state Senate seat representing Blaine County expressed vastly different views on a variety of issues last week, as voters prepare to make a choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, elections.

Republican Laurie Lickley and Democrat Ron Taylor offered their views on topics ranging from abortion rights to state government spending at a Pizza and Politics political forum hosted by the Idaho Mountain Express near Hailey last Thursday. Lickley, of Jerome, is a small-business owner who is currently finishing her second term as a House representative of District 25. Taylor, of Hailey, is a retired longtime firefighter and paramedic in Blaine County who has also worked numerous other jobs and volunteer positions.

Lickley and Taylor are running for the Idaho District 26 Senate seat currently held by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, who is retiring at the end of the year. Through state redistricting this year, District 26—which has included Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties—is now composed of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

