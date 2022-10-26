The two candidates vying for the state Senate seat representing Blaine County expressed vastly different views on a variety of issues last week, as voters prepare to make a choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, elections.
Republican Laurie Lickley and Democrat Ron Taylor offered their views on topics ranging from abortion rights to state government spending at a Pizza and Politics political forum hosted by the Idaho Mountain Express near Hailey last Thursday. Lickley, of Jerome, is a small-business owner who is currently finishing her second term as a House representative of District 25. Taylor, of Hailey, is a retired longtime firefighter and paramedic in Blaine County who has also worked numerous other jobs and volunteer positions.
Lickley and Taylor are running for the Idaho District 26 Senate seat currently held by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, who is retiring at the end of the year. Through state redistricting this year, District 26—which has included Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties—is now composed of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
Lickley leaned into her political experience in the discussions, telling a crowd gathered in an events room at the Mountain Humane animal shelter that as a state representative she has worked to help pass “record tax relief” and investments in education, mental health and infrastructure.
“I am your voice, and I have proven that I listen,” she said.
Taylor said his priorities are to promote quality education, protect access to public lands, preserve water resources, maintain Idahoans’ standard of living and to protect “the freedoms of all Idahoans, including the freedom to make choices about our bodies.”
“I believe in serving wherever I’m needed,” he said.
Abortion key topic at candidate forum
When asked whether they believe abortion should be a crime in Idaho, the candidates differed sharply. In 2020, the Idaho Legislature passed a “trigger law” making the act of performing or attempting to perform an abortion a felony, with the law taking effect 30 days after a U.S. Supreme Court judgment returning the authority to regulate abortion to the states. The Idaho law—which took effect after the Supreme Court this year effectively overturned the Roe v. Wade decision providing the right to abortion—acknowledges potential defenses in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of a mother.
Lickley—who voted for the legislation—reiterated her general support for the bill.
“I am pro-life with exceptions,” she said, noting that she supports allowances to protect the life of a mother and young victims of incest, as well as additional “flexibility” in the adoption process and foster-care programs. She has also supported measures to provide contraception, she said.
Taylor gave a shorter answer.
“No, I don’t believe it should be a crime, and no, I would not support any legislation that would enable that to happen,” he said.
Later, when asked why she voted for laws to criminalize abortion, Lickley said she did not intend to criminalize the behavior of mothers and doctors and “would not support that.”
She said she liked various pro-life elements of the 2020 trigger law but did not expect Roe v. Wade to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
On the topic of whether Blaine County should continue to be represented by a Democrat in the Senate, Taylor said he believes he can effectively represent the region’s Democrats and members of other parties.
“I know how to listen. I know to ask questions, so that I can get to the bottom of a problem,” he said. “I am color-blind—so red and blue don’t mean anything to me. I can work across an aisle—because I don’t believe in an aisle.”
Lickley noted that while Blaine County has had longtime Senate representation by a Democrat, Jerome County has long been represented by Republicans. Nonetheless, she said, she has built relationships with people in Blaine and Lincoln counties and could effectively represent the whole district.
“I have worked with your current elected delegates on multiple issues over the last four years,” she said.
Candidates differ on economic issues
When asked what Idaho should do to improve its low national ranking in weekly wages, Lickley said she doesn’t think it’s a matter for the Legislature to address.
“That’s an economic and a business decision to make,” she said, noting that the average wage in Idaho is $23 per hour and the median wage is $17 per hour.
“I think that the economies, supply and demand, the economics of things, let those things work out,” she said.
Taylor said he believes some action should be taken.
“Our minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. That’s not livable,” he said.
Taylor said he believes the minimum wage should be raised and businesses should then pay employees “appropriately.” Idaho is losing “good people” who are trained for the workforce to other states with higher wages, he said.
As for whether the state should take action to control the increasing costs of living, Lickley said the Legislature might not have a direct role but state legislators can work on property-tax relief and also have already approved lowering the state’s income-tax rate to a flat rate of 5.8% for individuals and corporations. The new tax rate is set to take effect Jan. 1.
In addition, the Legislature in a special session in the late summer approved using state budget surplus funds to issue tax rebates of a minimum of $300 for individuals and $600 for joint filers, she noted.
“You can put that back into helping pay your rent and the high price of groceries, and fuel,” she said.
Taylor said the Statehouse should “definitely” play a role in lowering costs for Idahoans.
The 5.8% flat rate for individuals and corporations is suitable for the working class, he said, but is too low for corporations.
“5.8 is a gift to them,” he said.
The state should work to provide relief from property taxes and grocery taxes, Taylor said.
As for how Idaho has handled the $1.4 billion surplus that it ended the 2022 fiscal year with on July 1, Lickley said she not only supports the $500 million in income-tax relief included in a special-session spending bill, but also the $330 million earmarked for a K-12 public school fund and $80 million for in-demand career programs.
Taylor said the money for education will not be available until 2024 and must still be appropriated by the Legislature.
“I believe the wool has been pulled over the eyes of Idahoans with that,” he said.
Taylor said he would like to see the state use surplus funds to pay off outstanding school bonds that are currently funded through property taxes. ￼
