Blaine County’s representatives in the Idaho Legislature on Saturday criticized state leaders for eroding the power of local governments, disenfranchising some residents and falling short on spending in critical categories.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, joined state Reps. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Sally Toone, D-Gooding, in an online “town hall” forum to update constituents on developments in the 66th convention of the Legislature in Boise. The current session started on Jan. 10.
The three Democratic legislators in the Republican-dominated Statehouse represent District 26, which currently includes Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. After the state’s decennial redistricting process in late 2021, the next election cycle will establish District 26 as Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.
Stennett, currently in her sixth term in the state Senate, is the top-ranking Democrat, serving as the body’s minority leader. With the Legislature still working on budgets for the state, she said she was hopeful state leaders would agree to spend some of Idaho’s $1.9 billion surplus, $350 million of which is already earmarked for income-tax rebates.
“We’re fighting really hard to do something other than a tax cut,” Stennett said.
Stennett criticized bills put forth by Republicans that would eliminate same-day voter registration, establish stricter voter-identification requirements and make it illegal to knowingly collect and submit another person’s absentee ballot.
She is advocating passage of a bill that requires candidates to provide proof of residency in the district they are running in and one that aims to stop people from overusing and gaining from the state’s property-tax homeowner’s exemption, which provides a tax reduction on a singular primary residence—but not more.
Stennett said she would like to see the state put additional funding into health care, child care and housing.
Burns—who was appointed to serve in the Legislature in December after Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Hailey, left office—criticized a bill that would make it more difficult for local taxing districts to pass bonds.
Burns was also critical of a proposed bill that would forbid any state or political subdivision—including cities, public health districts and school districts—from requiring masks, face shields or other face coverings to prevent the spread of disease, in any situation. It would exempt health-care facilities and hospitals. The bill, H.B. 631, was passed by the House last week and was directed to the Idaho Senate.
The bill could have “drastic future unintended consequences,” Burns said.
A GOP-sponsored bill that would prevent local governments from establishing any regulations on fees and bills for rental properties is another power grab by the Legislature, he said, “because the best unit of government is the smallest unit of government.”
Burns also pointed to a Republican-sponsored bill that would ban drop-off boxes for absentee ballots in Idaho, even though no ballot-box tampering has been identified in the state.
“I will be working hard to make sure this bill dies,” Burns said.
Last month, Burns voted against a House bill to repeal a longstanding, never-enforced law that bans private armed militias in Idaho. The Republican-sponsored bill was proposed in support of Gov. Brad Little’s effort to reduce “red tape” in state government. Burns said he questioned whether the law would allow residents of a town to enact their own militia that could take up arms against the city government or county.
Toone—who will not be eligible to run for office in the new District 26 and is not running for office in her new district—thanked her constituents.
“It’s been an honor,” she said.
Toone said she will continue work this session to support efforts to improve education in the state.
She voiced disapproval of lawmakers who tout the importance of personal freedoms but have “a lack of respect for local units of government.”
Another example of the trend, she said, is the House passage of a bill that would require local governments or schools to obtain permission from the Idaho State Historical Society to remove a monument.
Toone also noted that some Idaho lawmakers have opposed spending federal COVID-19 stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money from U.S. taxpayers will be spent one way or another, she said, and it is “a sad state of affairs” for Idaho to pass on free dollars.
Stennett also spoke out against the Legislature “systematically” trying to wrest more control from local governments, stating that it “prohibits the best government, closest to the people.” The Legislature “needs to understand its place and it needs to follow the law,” she said.
Representation from District 26 will inevitably change after the November election, in which all three seats will be determined as part of their two-year election cycles.
A new representative will be elected to Toone’s seat, District 26 Seat B. Stennett announced in February that she will not seek re-election in the new-look district. Burns has said he will run for election to his seat, Seat A.
Republican Rep. Laurie Lickley of Jerome announced in January that she will run for the District 26 Senate seat. Blaine County resident Eric Parker—who ran against Stennett in 2020 as a Republican—has also announced that he is running for the seat on a conservative platform.
Jerome County resident Lyle Johnstone has announced that he is running as a Republican for Seat B in the House.
Lincoln County Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald announced last week that she is also running for Seat B.
The filing period for candidates started on Feb. 28 and continues to March 11. The primary election is May 17. ￼
