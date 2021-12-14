Democratic leaders of Idaho’s legislative District 26 have submitted to Gov. Brad Little three nominees to fill a vacant House of Representatives seat for the 2022 legislative session.
The candidates, all Democrats, are: Ned Burns, mayor of Bellevue; Karma Fitzgerald, vice chair of the Lincoln County Democrats; and Don Lappin, past Democratic precinct captain for Sun Valley.
The chosen applicant will replace Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Hailey, who is leaving her position in the Legislature to become a Blaine County commissioner on Jan. 1.
Per Idaho code, the party of the legislator who is resigning submits three nominees to the governor, who then interviews and chooses one to complete the remainder of the term in office. If successful in the primary election next spring, the person could then run in the November general election for another two-year term in the House.
District 26 includes Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties.
The candidates submitted resumes, letters of intent, letters of recommendation and were interviewed by district Democratic leadership.
The 2022 Legislature is scheduled to convene on Jan. 10.
“We believe we will be well-represented in the future by one of the qualified candidates,” said Janie Davidson, chair of the District 26 Democrats. “We appreciate the service that Representative Davis gave us in the Legislature, look forward to her work in her new position as a Blaine County commissioner and are anxious to welcome our new state representative.” ￼
