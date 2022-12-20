Local Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers worked to free this approximately two-year-old bull elk ensnared in tennis court netting just north of Hailey on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Property caretakers found the animal trailing the entire length of a tennis court net along the Big Wood River, regional Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson told the Express.
“Once our officers arrived, they found that the net had become hung up on [the elk] so it couldn’t leave the area,” he said. “It was clear that the only remedy to the situation was to dart the elk so that we could cut the net free.”
