Blaine County Commissioner and Olympic high-jump pioneer Dick Fosbury died early Sunday morning following a recurrence of lymphoma. He was 76 years old.
"Dick will be greatly missed by friends and fans from around the world," Shulte said. "A true legend, and friend of all!"
Born in Portland, Oregon, Fosbury rocketed to fame with the “Fosbury flop,” a twisting, arching, at the time revolutionary approach to the high jump that forever changed the sport—and earned its namesake a gold medal in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.
Locally, though, the retired engineer has had a much longer, more diverse career. Fosbury founded Galena Engineering after moving to the Wood River Valley in the 1970s. That role helped lead to terms on the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission, the KART (now Mountain Rides) board, the board of the Wood River YMCA and a stint as Ketchum's city engineer.
In 2018, 50 years after his golden moment in Mexico, voters picked Fosbury to replace longtime Commissioner Larry Schoen on the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners. The Bellevue Triangle resident held that job at the time of his death.
Fosbury is survived by wife, Robin Tomasi; son, Erich Fosbury; and stepdaughters, Stephanie Thomas-Phipps and Kristin Thompson, Schulte said.
"Our sport lost a true legend and innovator today with the passing of Dick Fosbury," USA Track and Field said Monday on Twitter. "Fosbury’s legacy will live on for generations to come."
A giant of a man and ever so humble. My condolences to his family.
