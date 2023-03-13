Blaine County Commissioner and Olympic high-jump pioneer Dick Fosbury died early Sunday morning following a recurrence of lymphoma. He was 76 years old.

Fosbury's death was first reported on Instagram by former agent Ray Schulte. County Commissioner Muffy Davis confirmed Fosbury's death in an interview with the Express Monday afternoon. 

"Dick will be greatly missed by friends and fans from around the world," Shulte said. "A true legend, and friend of all!"

