Blaine County Commissioner and Olympic gold medalist Dick Fosbury—who revolutionized the high jump in the 1960s—died Sunday after a recurrence of lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. He was 76 years old.

Fosbury—a longtime resident of the Bellevue Triangle in southern Blaine County—was in the middle of his second term as a Blaine County commissioner.

On Monday, fellow Commissioner Muffy Davis lamented Fosbury’s passing in Salt Lake City.

