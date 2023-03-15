Blaine County Commissioner and Olympic gold medalist Dick Fosbury—who revolutionized the high jump in the 1960s—died Sunday after a recurrence of lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. He was 76 years old.
Fosbury—a longtime resident of the Bellevue Triangle in southern Blaine County—was in the middle of his second term as a Blaine County commissioner.
On Monday, fellow Commissioner Muffy Davis lamented Fosbury’s passing in Salt Lake City.
“We are devastated here at the county,” Davis said. “Not only was he a legendary athlete but he was also a legendary person. He was not only a colleague, but he was a great friend. I will miss him immensely and we send all the love to [his family]. He was truly a gift to all of us and he is truly irreplaceable.”
Born Richard Douglas Fosbury on March 6, 1947, in Portland, Oregon, Fosbury attended high school in Medford, Oregon. There, he started to experiment with his high-jumping technique. At the time, high-jump athletes tried to clear the bar facing down and employing complex movements to lift their legs. Fosbury gained recognition for developing the “Fosbury Flop,” a twisting, arching technique in which he made a curving approach and launched himself back first over the bar.
Fosbury attended Oregon State University, where he studied civil engineering and continued his pursuits in track and field. In 1968, he won the National Collegiate Athletic Association title in the high jump, as well as the U.S. Olympic Trials—all using the “flop.” Later that year, he won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City, setting a new Olympic record by clearing 2.24 meters—just over 7 feet, 4 inches.
In an interview with the Idaho Mountain Express last year, Fosbury said his innovation in developing the “Fosbury Flop” came in part from his education in engineering and the instincts that came with it.
“We are human beings, so we invent stuff,” he said. “Engineers need intuition also. We learn a lot by building communities.”
At the time, Fosbury credited his triumph at the Olympics with setting him up to succeed later in life.
“Winning a gold medal changed everything in my life,” he said. “It brought me a lot of attention, gave me self-confidence and provided me with a million opportunities, at work and elsewhere.”
Fosbury moved from Oregon to the Wood River Valley in the 1970s. In 1978, he co-founded Galena Engineering, which today still provides engineering services to public and private clients. He served as city engineer for the city of Ketchum for 25 years. He also served on the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission, the KART (now Mountain Rides) board and the board of the Wood River Community YMCA.
In 2014, Fosbury ran as a Democrat for one of the two Idaho House of Representatives seats representing Blaine County but lost narrowly to Republican incumbent Steve Miller of Fairfield. In 2018—50 years after Fosbury’s rise to fame in Mexico—voters elected him to replace longtime Commissioner Larry Schoen on the three-person Board of County Commissioners, representing the southern portion of Blaine County as a Democrat.
In 2020, Fosbury won a second term on the board.
At the County Commission’s meeting Tuesday morning in Hailey, a vase of flowers was placed at Fosbury’s place at the table, in front of the American flag. Commissioners, county staff and the audience observed a moment of silence, after which Commissioner Angenie McCleary expressed her thoughts.
“Commissioner Fosbury was one of my favorite people,” she said. “One of the most positive and optimistic people I’ve ever met. He always had a can-do attitude with a great smile and a great laugh and tried to encourage everyone to look into themselves to find the best in who they are. In this community, he had a tremendous impact—he wanted to contribute here and build up the place he loved.”
Alongside McCleary, former Commissioner Jacob Greenberg and his successor, Davis, Fosbury helped Blaine County navigate the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other elements of his service, he was also a supporter of efforts to protect Blaine County’s natural environment and to address the ongoing affordable-housing crisis in the region.
Former County Commissioner Sarah Michael called Fosbury a “game-changer.”
“We lost our housing champion this week and a good friend,” she wrote in a post on Facebook. “Dick was passionate about and involved in so many local issues.”
Other community leaders expressed similar thoughts about Fosbury’s contributions to Blaine County.
“He was an amazing supporter for housing needs in our community,” said Mary Fauth, executive director of the Hailey-based Blaine County Charitable Fund. “He was essential to those who were disproportionately affected by the struggle to find housing.
“He was such a giving person to work with and was always willing to find a solution to bring people together. He was a great bridge in our community for that.”
County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy said it was “truly an honor” to work with Fosbury, describing him as “one of the most intelligent, kind, gracious and humble individuals I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.”
“His commitment to Blaine County and everyone who lived, worked and visited here was obvious from day one and only intensified throughout his time in office,” Pomeroy said. “Dick made it a priority every day in his work as a county commissioner to do what he could to help as many people as possible here in Blaine County and always made time to meet with and listen to every member of the public who had a concern. … I already miss hearing his one-in-a-million laugh throughout the Old County Courthouse and I will miss him every day.”
Fosbury was also known for being an ambassador for track and field sports. He often worked to help young athletes in the Wood River Valley and other parts of Idaho.
“I never knew Dick as an Olympic champion, but rather as a champion for the kids of our community,” said Blaine County School District Trustee Dan Turner, who served with Fosbury on the board of the Wood River Community YMCA. “In that capacity, he displayed a deep generosity of spirit, and willingness to put his shoulder to the wheel when things needed to be done. You could always count on Dick. Despite his busy schedule, he always had time to show up for the kids.
“I never actually saw his gold medal, but I didn’t need to. This man had a heart of gold, and it was on display wherever he went.”
Fosbury was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1981. In addition to numerous other honors, he was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 1992.
USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel called Fosbury “a true legend and pioneer in the world of track and field” in a statement issued Monday.
“Dick’s innovative technique of the ‘Fosbury Flop’ revolutionized the high jump event and forever changed the sport,” he said. “His gold medal victory at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics not only cemented his place in U.S. Olympic history, but also left an indelible mark on the global athletic community. We will always be grateful for his contributions to the sport and his impact on generations of athletes who followed in his footsteps.”
Fosbury is survived by his wife, Robin Tomasi; son, Erich Fosbury; and two stepdaughters, Stephanie Thomas-Phipps and Kristin Thompson.
