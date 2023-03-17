blaine-county-democrats

The Blaine County Democratic Party is accepting applications from registered Democrats for District 1 county commissioner, to replace Commissioner Dick Fosbury, who died on Sunday.

The party must submit three candidates to the governor, who will appoint one of the candidates.

Applications will be accepted from today, March 17, at 8 a.m. until Monday, March 27 at 5 p.m. They should consist of a cover letter and résumé and be sent by email to blainecountydems@gmail.com or by mail to Box 2402, Ketchum, ID 83340.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments