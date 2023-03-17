The Blaine County Democratic Party is accepting applications from registered Democrats for District 1 county commissioner, to replace Commissioner Dick Fosbury, who died on Sunday.
The party must submit three candidates to the governor, who will appoint one of the candidates.
Applications will be accepted from today, March 17, at 8 a.m. until Monday, March 27 at 5 p.m. They should consist of a cover letter and résumé and be sent by email to blainecountydems@gmail.com or by mail to Box 2402, Ketchum, ID 83340.
Selected applicants will be invited to interview via Zoom. Interviews will be conducted Tuesday, March 28, beginning at 5 p.m. via Zoom. After the interviews are conducted, three candidates will be submitted to the governor on March 29.
Requirements to apply include that:
• Applicants must be a registered Democrat to fill the seat.
• Applicants must have resided in Blaine County for one year preceding the appointment and in District 1 for a period of 90 days preceding the appointment.
After submission of a cover letter and résumé, applicants will be contacted for confirmation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In