The Blaine County Democrats have nominated three applicants for a Blaine County Commission seat for consideration by Gov. Brad Little.
The nominees, ranked in order of preference, are state Rep. Muffy Davis, Wood River Fire & Rescue paramedic Ron Taylor and Hailey City Councilman Juan Martinez.
The position is currently held by Democrat Jacob Greenberg, who will retire on Dec. 31 with one year remaining in his term. Greenberg represents District 2 on the three-member commission.
Under Idaho code, the central committee of the same political party as the official leaving office nominates three candidates to the governor, who ultimately chooses which nominee takes the open seat.
The Blaine County Democrats interviewed four candidates from five submitted applications. The applicants were interviewed over Zoom, separately, on Friday, Nov. 19.
The District 2 representative will need to run in the Democratic primary in May to try to retain the seat, which will be up for election in November 2022. Normal terms on the County Commission are two or four years on a rotating basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In