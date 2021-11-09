The Blaine County Democrats are accepting applications for a Blaine County Commission seat being vacated at the end of the year.

Applicants must live in District 2 of the county, which is the mid-Wood River Valley. The position is currently held by Democrat Jacob Greenberg, who plans to retire on Dec. 31 with one year remaining in his term.

“County commissioners are key policymakers, overseeing the county’s operation and administration,” the Democrats stated in a news release. “They represent county interests at the state and federal level, participate in long-range planning, and manage the county budget and finances.”

Under Idaho code, the central committee of same political party as the official leaving office with nominate three candidates. Gov. Brad Little will ultimately choose which nominee takes Greenberg’s seat.

The District 2 representative will need to run in the Democratic primary in May 2022 to try to retain the seat, which will be up for election in November 2022. Normal terms are two or four years on a rotating basis.

County Commission meetings are held weekly on Tuesdays, except for the fifth Tuesday of the month, at the Old Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey. Special meetings are also scheduled.

Those interested must submit a resume, cover letter and two letters of recommendation by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, to blainecountydems@gmail.com, or P.O. Box 4502, Ketchum, ID 83340. ￼

