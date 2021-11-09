The Blaine County Democrats are accepting applications for a Blaine County Commission seat being vacated at the end of the year.
Applicants must live in District 2 of the county, which is the mid-Wood River Valley. The position is currently held by Democrat Jacob Greenberg, who plans to retire on Dec. 31 with one year remaining in his term.
“County commissioners are key policymakers, overseeing the county’s operation and administration,” the Democrats stated in a news release. “They represent county interests at the state and federal level, participate in long-range planning, and manage the county budget and finances.”
Under Idaho code, the central committee of same political party as the official leaving office with nominate three candidates. Gov. Brad Little will ultimately choose which nominee takes Greenberg’s seat.
The District 2 representative will need to run in the Democratic primary in May 2022 to try to retain the seat, which will be up for election in November 2022. Normal terms are two or four years on a rotating basis.
County Commission meetings are held weekly on Tuesdays, except for the fifth Tuesday of the month, at the Old Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey. Special meetings are also scheduled.
Those interested must submit a resume, cover letter and two letters of recommendation by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, to blainecountydems@gmail.com, or P.O. Box 4502, Ketchum, ID 83340. ￼
Longer, in my view. My avoidance of political office is evidence of my character, quite frankly, while your rushed pursuit is a testament to your ego. I haven't met a politician yet that isn't serving his/her own interests. You must be the lone exception.
What a terrible system. This puts party control over individual voters. The party gets to pick our county commissioners outright for some period of time, and then that nominee gets to run as a massively advantaged incumbent. Incumbency is a huge advantage, especially when this newspaper, the paper of record, doesn’t bother to interview most candidates and tends to endorse incumbents. So it’s almost a rigged system that puts control of what are supposed to be popularly elected positions in the hands of a few unelected people in a party “central committee.” Any counter arguments to this line of thinking?
Please don’t run for this position.
You miss the entire point. There is no one running. The Democratic Central Committee will pick for you.
Says a B**t Hurt candidate who ended up 3rd out of 4 in the Ketchum Mayor race. As bad as Bradshaw is, Ketchum dodged a bullet by Peter not being elected.
Ouch! Might I ask what specifically was in my bullet that you dodged?
You lived here for a couple of years and ran for Mayor? That's a start.
@bennett: at what point should someone be able to run for office? It someone got here a month ago and would be the most competent mayor, shouldn’t you vote for them? What in my platform do you disagree with? And I must have missed your name on the ballot, or on the board of any organization that is putting more into the valley than it is taking out. Your nativism is a form of bigotry.
