On Monday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m., Jim J. Thomas, Blaine County’s prosecuting attorney for the past two decades, relinquished his title and began leaning into his other roles as husband and father of seven kids—two daughters and five goats.
Thomas discovered the Wood River Valley in the 1980s, visiting his brother, who lived near Redfish Lake. He came out two to three times a year while completing law school at the University of Tulsa College of Law.
“So, I figured, I needed to try to find a way to move up there and live,” Thomas told the Mountain Express via Zoom, from his office in early January.
Following his graduation in 1990, Thomas did land in Idaho, albeit not in Blaine County. In 1991, he began working as a deputy prosecutor for Canyon County, west of Boise.
“And even though there’s a huge difference from Caldwell, Idaho, to Hailey, Idaho, I always tried to think of a way how I might make it up here to somehow live.”
Even then, his path to the Gem State—like his path to law—hadn’t been direct. Thomas worked as a petroleum geologist and respiratory therapist, at different times prior to receiving his J.D.
Before moving west, Thomas worked for the Oklahoma Indigent Capital Defense System, representing death row inmates on appeal and in post-conviction cases. While working on those cases—many from the 1970s and ’80s that were riddled with racial bias and outlandish emotional ploys to juries deciding the fate of someone’s life—Thomas shifted his perspective. He decided that, rather than working as a defense attorney, he’d work as a prosecutor in order to try cases fairly and without prejudice.
“You saw a lot of abuses, a lot of systemic abuses,” Thomas said. “And I remember thinking at the time, as a defense lawyer, ‘That needs to stop.’”
Thomas worked for three years as a deputy prosecutor for Canyon County before returning to Oklahoma, where his wife-to-be was going to complete her graduate program.
“At that time, I went back to the Public Defender’s Office in Tulsa County,” Thomas said. “And then out of the blue, in 1995, I got a call from my predecessor—Doug Werth—and he had an opening for a chief deputy in Hailey, Idaho.”
A friend who had previously worked with Thomas in Canyon County had recommended him. He started work for Blaine County in February of 1996.
Thomas was a deputy prosecutor for four years, before Werth stepped down and Thomas was appointed by the Blaine County commissioners to fill Werth’s position until the end of his term. In November 2000, Thomas ran for the job of chief prosecutor—a position to which he was re-elected five more times.
In the past two decades, Thomas said, defense strategies have become a lot more sophisticated. The tactics that prosecutors used to use in the 1970s and ’80s to emotionally sway juries are no longer allowed in a courtroom. In one case that Thomas studied, a prosecutor stabbed a portrait of a young girl over and over again during his closing argument in an effort to persuade the jury to convict the defendant on a homicide charge for the killing of the girl, who was stabbed dozens of times.
“You can’t enflame those passions and emotions in a case like that. But in the ’80s, nobody seemed to care,” Thomas said.
Today, prosecutors are more attuned to the finality of death penalty cases, as well as the time and financial resources they take. In addition, “people are much more aware of the seriousness and violation of rights,” Thomas said.
Locally, Thomas said, he has seen the judicial system shift from a punishment approach to a rehabilitative approach. He and his deputy prosecutors now lean heavily on alternative sentencings, whether that be community rehabilitation or a retained jurisdiction program that allows convicted people to receive intensive treatment in prison and ultimately have the opportunity to serve less time behind bars.
“I think you’re seeing smarter sentences by the judges and a little bit more collaboration between our office and the defense, in terms of coming up with alternative sentencing plans that either give people additional resources or additional chances,” Thomas said.
Still, drugs and alcohol continue to fuel criminal offenses in the Wood River Valley and rehabilitative efforts extend only to those who manage to overcome their disease before they’ve used up their second and third chances.
“That’s the frustration with us, with the judges,” he said. “Drug court is like a really enhanced probationary period—they’re tested very frequently and consequently they’re caught more often.”
The idea is that a weekend in jail for a positive drug test will work to deter illegal activities. But Thomas said the theory does not often result in success for the addict.
“I struggle with that with my people, when we’re trying to come up with a sentence,” he said. “Frankly, our No. 1 goal is protection of society, so that’s the overarching consideration that we have.”
If the prosecutors aren’t convinced that the defendant can be deterred from committing additional crimes, the goal of protecting society supersedes any rehabilitative strategy, Thomas said.
In his 25 years with the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office, Thomas noted two high-profile violent crimes that stuck with him—the case of Sarah Johnson, who was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to multiple life sentences for murdering her parents, and Jeffery Marsalis, who was convicted in 2009 of rape and is actively fighting his sentence of life in prison.
Thomas said the power that prosecutors hold has become clearer to him over his career, and maintaining oversight of that power is paramount.
“You’ve got to be constantly vigilant that you’re doing justice and seeking fairness in this job,” he said. “You have an awesome responsibility as a prosecutor because you have the power to charge people with crimes, and no one else does. If nothing else, I’ve learned my actions have consequences in people’s lives.”
