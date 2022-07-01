CSI Hailey campus now open for classes only

Due to a workforce shortage, the College of Southern Idaho has suspended a number of administrative services in its Blaine County center at the Community Campus in Hailey.
Moving forward, the college will only provide classes at the location. Previously, the center had offered business, financial aid, advising, admissions, registration and proctored testing services.
According to Dr. Jonathan Lord, the College of Southern Idaho’s Dean of Student Access, these services will still be available to students either online or at CSI’s main campus in Twin Falls.
For anyone trying to enroll for a proctored exam, local libraries will be accepted as testing locations for those who cannot take the exam at CSI’s main campus or if the exam is not available online. All proctored testing must occur by appointment only and be approved by the school, Lord said
To schedule a testing appointment, or to schedule classes, contact enrollment@csi.edu or 208-732-6250. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In