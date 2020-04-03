With bars closed, events cancelled and social gatherings on hold, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says that a statewide self-isolation order is not only helping to flatten the curve of coronavirus. It’s helping to flatten the county’s crime rate, too.
Since the outbreak reached the valley, Sheriff Steve Harkins said his office has experienced a decrease in calls for both services and arrests.
According to records from the Sheriff’s Office, crimes being charged—which include arrests, citations and summonses—between March 13 and March 26 this year are less than half of what they were during the past three years in all law enforcement agencies in the county.
The two-week period, which includes St. Patrick’s Day, saw 14 crimes charged this year; during the same period last year, 31 criminal charges were filed. In 2018, the same two-week period saw 39 criminal charges and in 2017 between March 13 and March 26 there were 38 charges.
“We attribute this to the isolation order, closures of businesses and fewer people traveling or out in public,” Harkins said.
Nationwide, crime rates have also dropped since major cities have ordered residents to stay home and shelter in place.
According to The Marshall Project, a nonprofit that focuses on journalism about criminal justice, crime rates between Feb. 23 and March 22 have dropped in comparison to the three-year average in San Francisco, Detroit, Los Angeles and Chicago.
In San Francisco, data from The Marshall Project shows that crime reports dropped by 42 percent during the week of March 16, when the city became the first metropolis in the U.S. to require residents to stay home.
“As sheriff, I want our citizens to know we are still patrolling our streets and neighborhoods to keep Blaine County safe,” Harkins said. “We encourage people to follow and understand the isolation order. I have confidence and trust with our amazing community and know we will get through this together.”
