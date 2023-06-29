At the request of Cox Business Market Vice President Guy Cherp, the Blaine County Commissioners on Tuesday signed a letter in support of applying for a $13.7 million grant to extend broadband internet access to unserved or underserved households across the county.
Cherp said there have been about 450 homes identified in areas that include south of Bellevue and Gannett, West Glendale, West Croy Canyon, and Triumph.
The money comes from a $120 million Capital Projects Fund Grant distributed by the Idaho Department of Commerce. Also on Tuesday, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Idaho was awarded over $583 million under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program to expand broadband infrastructure across the state.
