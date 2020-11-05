Recycling Center

Recycling in Blaine County was put on hiatus last month after two employees contracted COVID-19.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Update, 1:05 p.m.

Later on Thursday, Fosbury wrote the Express that the Nov. 9 reopening looked more likely to happen than previously anticipated.

“We are waiting for clearance on one employee, pending test results, so we are still tentatively planning to open on Monday,” Fosbury said Thursday. “Customers may check our website to confirm we’ll be back open.”

Recyclables in Blaine County have been diverted to the landfill for the past three weeks due to the Recycle Center’s closure in October, County Commissioner Dick Fosbury confirmed in an email Thursday.

The center was forced to close on Oct. 19 after two employees contracted COVID-19. One was hospitalized but is now at home recovering, Fosbury wrote.

“This makes it clear that people need to follow our protocols and wear face coverings, wash with soap and water and maintain social distancing, please,” he said.

Homeowners are encouraged to hold on to their recycling until the facility regains the necessary staff to operate. The county website currently states that the Recycle Center will reopen Nov. 9.

