COVID-19 cases are trending higher in Blaine County and in Idaho, similar to the rest of the nation.
On Monday, Blaine County’s daily seven-day moving average case rate was 9.9 per hypothetical 100,000 residents, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The number is the highest it has been since late April, but is still significantly lower than a peak of 81.9 on Jan. 23. Local cases had dipped to zero in early June and has been climbing gradually since mid-June.
To date, Blaine County has had 2,433 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 16 new cases in the last week, Health and Welfare reported.
Idaho’s overall COVID-19 case numbers have been trending upward since early July. On Monday, the daily seven-day moving average case rate was 12.0 per 100,000 residents, Health and Welfare reported. The number has climbed steadily since July 5, when it was 3.4.
On Monday, Health and Welfare recorded 373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide. On July 3, the number was 47. Since the pandemic began last winter, the state has recorded 198,840 COVID-19 cases and 2,188 COVID-related deaths.
Likewise, COVID-19 cases have been increasing across the nation. On Monday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded nearly 54,000 new cases in the nation, compared to just over 8,000 cases on June 14. The numbers have been trending steadily upward since mid-June, with the seven-day moving average at almost 57,000 cases on Monday, CDC data indicate.
“The United States is once again seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” a July 23 CDC report states. “As of July 22, 35% of U.S. counties are experiencing high levels of community transmission. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in nearly 90% of U.S. jurisdictions, and we are seeing outbreaks in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage.”
The trends—which the CDC call “worrisome”—are due in part to the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which now accounts for about 83% of new COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC. The original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is no longer being spread and variants now account for all cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the CDC report states.
“The best way to slow the emergence of new variants is to reduce the spread of infection by taking measures to protect yourself, including getting a vaccine when it’s available to you,” the CDC report states.
Almost all COVID-19 illnesses have recently been among people who are not vaccinated against the virus, data indicates. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that in Idaho between January and June, 98.7% of COVID-related hospitalizations were among unvaccinated people. Over the same time frame, 98.8% of COVID-related deaths in Idaho were in unvaccinated people, the department reported.
By Monday, Idaho health-care providers had administered 1,379,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 746,020 people, with 688,638 deemed fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. An estimated 45.6% of eligible Idahoans—residents ages 12 or older—have been fully vaccinated, the department reported. To be fully vaccinated, people must receive either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one inoculation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Idaho is among 10 states identified by the CDC as having notably low vaccination rates.
In Idaho, anyone age 12 or older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine for free. People ages 12 to 17 can only receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Minors must have parental consent or a special exemption to be vaccinated.
By Monday, 79% of Blaine County residents ages 12 and older were fully vaccinated and an additional 7% had received one dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen, Health and Welfare reported.
Blaine County’s vaccination rate is the highest in the state. In neighboring Camas County, only 35% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, the department reported.
